Lovely Runner Episode 11 Recap, Review, Reactions 

Lovely Runner episode 11 aired on tvN on Monday (May 13) at 8:50 pm KST. It followed Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol as they enjoyed romantic dates. The chapter also featured chilling moments of the serial killer. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Episode 11 of Lovely Runner kept the viewers on the edge of their seats with surprising plot twists. It began by featuring the confession of Sun Jae. He requested Im Sol to stop worrying about the future. The male lead asked his lover to focus on the present and make sweet memories together.

Sun Jae and Im Sol were enjoying a romantic kiss when they heard the voice of Park Bok Soon. She teased the male lead and walked inside the house without realizing her daughter was with him. Im Sol's mother told Sun Jae's father about his son. She told him that his son was in a secret relationship.

Sun Jae's father felt uneasy after hearing about his son's romantic relationship. He confronted the male lead about his relationship status. Although Sun Jae fooled his father, his friends caught him. The couple enjoyed their romantic dates.

The Investigation

Meanwhile, Detective Kim focussed on his investigation against the serial killer. He gathered some information about the culprit and tried to track him. When Im Sol informed the police officer about seeing a suspicious vehicle near her house, they checked the nearby CCTV cameras. Im Sol's lead helped the detectives discover the secret hideout of the culprit.

In the meantime, the onscreen couple got into trouble after their parents came to know about their secret relationship. Both their parents disagreed with them. Im Sol and Sun Jae went through some embarrassing moments until the female lead's grandmother came to the rescue.

Sun Jae and Im Sol were enjoying time together when the female lead received a call from the detective. The police officer informed her that they successfully trapped the culprit. He will be sent behind bars soon. The female lead felt happy after hearing about it. Soon, the viewers saw the serial killer freely walking out after attacking the detectives.

Reviews and Reactions

The taxi driver is the most annoying in the K-drama world. Can you please die already? He hurt Tae Sung's dad.

I enjoyed watching how Sun Jae didn't hold himself back at all. Sun Jae has a big plan for what to do after Sol goes. OMG, is he planning to make the other sol fall for him no matter what?

Tae Sung's dad is dead? That's why Tae Sung will become the detective to catch that taxi driver.

What saddens me the most is that Sun Jae needs to be ready to part ways with Sol as she has to go on her because we never know how long their happiness will last.