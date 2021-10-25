Who is Fatinah Hossain? British Teacher Jailed for Having Sex with 14-Year-Old Student, Claiming She was Pregnant When He Tried to End Relationship

A 25-year-old teacher has been sentenced to prison for engaging in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy and then claiming she was pregnant when he tried to end the relationship.

Fatinah Hossain, of Dutchells Copse, Horsham, was working as a teaching assistant at a school, where the teenage boy was a student.

Hossain Manipulated the Teenager, Told Him She was Pregnant

Hossain was arrested in June last year following reports that she had groomed and had sex with the boy, whom she became "infatuated" with and engaged in sexual acts with for several months.

According to Sussex police, the relationship continued for months despite the boy's pleas to stop as Hossain manipulated the teenager and even claimed she was pregnant with her child after he tried to end the relationship.



Hossain Tried to Manipulate the Teen, His Family Using Fake Accounts

Following her arrest, Hossain tried to detail the investigation and tried to avoid justice, according to Sussex police. She set up fake social media accounts to manipulate other children, and made threats against at least one other child if they spoke to the police.

She used fake names and made threats of harm to the victim and his family, saying she would pay him to "drop the charges." She even pretended to be a 14-year-old girl and fabricated messages between her and an adult family member of the boy in an attempt to get the relative fired and arrested.

Hossain continued to attempt to make false reports to police until March 2021, when evidence was received to show that all the allegations against the family were falsified by her. This led to her being further charged and remanded until she was convicted.

Hossain Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Hossain pleaded guilty to one count of sexual activity with the child while in a position of trust and one count of perverting the course of justice. During a hearing at Brighton Crown Court on October 21, she was sentenced to five years and four months in prison.

Hossain will be considered a registered sex offender indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years following her release from prison. She has also been issued a restraining order which prevents her from contacting the student and others, and from accessing certain areas of Horsham.