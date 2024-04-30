Who Is Farha Khalidi? OnlyFans Creator Claims She Was Paid by Biden Administration to Spread Political Propaganda but Keep Deal Secret

An OnlyFans model and TikTok star has claimed that she was paid to spread "political propaganda" for the Biden administration on her social media platform. OnlyFans star Farha Khalidi said that by the time she graduated college, she was already doing paid posts for various entities, including Planned Parenthood, the Biden administration, and dating apps.

Khalidi revealed that she was approached to promote then-Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to her tens of thousands of social media followers following Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court by President Biden. The OnlyFans model also claimed that she was asked by the Biden administration to hide the fact that the content was sponsored advertising.

Paid Secretly by Biden

"I was doing full-on political propaganda," the social media personality said during a recent podcast interview with commentator Richard Hanania. Khalidi said that Biden's team requested that she refrain from disclosing to her hundreds of thousands of followers that they were paying her for the content.

The White House urged Khalidi to say that she felt represented by then-Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson after Biden nominated her to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The content creator said that she didn't agree to that wording, saying that she did not feel "reflected" as a person of color.

"The funny thing is they're, like, 'Do not disclose this as an ad' because they [were], like, 'Technically, it's not a product, so you don't have to disclose it's an ad.' Because I think they just wanted, like, some edgy girl of color to just tell people — like when they nominated Ketanji Brown Jackson, they're, like, 'Can you say "as a person of color," you know, that you feel "reflected"?'"

When questioned about her involvement with the Biden administration, Khalidi, who has over 119,000 Instagram followers, clarified that she was working with a "conduit" third-party media company at the time.

"It's not Biden, but it's, like, a third party. You know what I mean? It's, like, a media company that's doing it on his behalf. I'm not blaming him for this," Khalidi said.

End of the Deal

She further explained that she resisted the "script" because it was a white woman from the media company dictating what she should say.

"And I'm, like, 'No,' and she's like, 'Please,' and I'm like, 'No.' I'll talk about the news of it, but I'm not gonna be like — I'm not gonna have a white person tell me to be, like, 'This is how I feel as a person of color.' It's just so — I think that black-pilled me slightly on political propaganda," Khalidi said.

The exact amount Khalidi was paid was not immediately disclosed or clarified.