Who Is Jade Ramey? Sean 'Diddy' Combs Allegedly Paid Gorgeous Instagram Model 'Monthly Stipend' for Sexual Services, Lawsuit Claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs allegedly paid Instagram influencer Jade Ramey a "monthly stipend" in exchange for sex work, according to a newly amended lawsuit against him. In the $30 million lawsuit filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in February, amended on Monday, it has been claimed that Combs, 54, boasted about having multiple women on a "monthly stipend."

The civil complaint has named Ramey, Combs' former girlfriend Yung Miami (Caresha Rameka Brownlee), and 50 Cent's ex, Daphne Joy, as the three receiving payments in exchange for sexual services. The trio of women "were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs' sex workers," according to the amended court filings.

Cash for Sex

The lawsuit claims that the alleged cash-for-sex work was facilitated through wire transfers conducted by Love Records accountant Robin Greenhill. "It is unclear if they were provided the appropriate United States federal tax documents for these payments or if they independently declared these payments on their taxes," the filing stated.

Combs and his representatives vehemently denied all allegations made by the producer, with his attorney, Shawn Holley, telling Page Six that "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar" driven solely by financial motives.

"His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Holley told the outlet.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," she added.

Ramey, who describes herself online as a "certified wellness coach" and an "ordained minister," boasts a sizable following of 1.2 million on Instagram.

On Wednesday, she posted a photo of herself in a provocative pose, wearing a revealing denim outfit, along with the caption: "New character unlocked."

Diddy's Growing Troubles

Ramey and Combs garnered attention in December 2022 when they were photographed sharing a kiss during a dinner outing at the popular Malibu venue, Nobu. This came shortly after Combs had announced the birth of his seventh child, daughter Love, with Dana Tran, TMZ reported at that time.

Besides Jones' lawsuit, Combs has got entangled in Homeland Security's ongoing investigation into sex trafficking, which resulted in federal agents conducting raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday.

Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, criticized the searches of the rapper's properties, denouncing them as "a gross overuse of military-level force" and describing the operation as "a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

In November, Combs swiftly resolved a lawsuit filed by his former longtime girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, who had accused him of sexual abuse, including rape.

Another woman came forward, alleging that the rapper and businessman raped her around 20 years ago when she was 17 years old.

Diddy has vehemently denied all allegations against him, stating on social media in December: "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."