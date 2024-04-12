Who Was Dallas LeBeau? Colorado Skier Dies While Attempting to Jump 40ft Across Busy Highway in High-Risk Stunt after Falling onto Road

A daring Colorado skier was killed while trying to jump 40 feet across a bustling highway, only to fall short of the mark and land on the road below. Dallas LeBeau, 21, died while attempting the "high-risk stunt" over the US 40 highway on Berthoud Pass on Tuesday. Emergency services responded to reports of an unconscious man around 3 p.m.

Despite a bystander's efforts at CPR, LeBeau was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred at US 40 near milepost 241.5, west of the Berthoud Pass summit. Investigators said the daredevil had been trying the stunt but failed to achieve the required speed and distance to clear the highway.

Death of a Daredevil

"He wanted to do things that nobody else had done. He always said his birthday was the same day as Evil Knievel," childhood friend Devin Shirk told FOX31, referring to the famous motorcycle stuntman.

"He encouraged other people to start skiing too. That was one of my favorite things about him too, is even if it wasn't jumps, he would just be like, 'You just gotta try skiing — it will change your life."

Traffic in both directions was halted while officials attended to the scene.

A haunting video posted just two weeks before his death shows LeBeau skillfully navigating the slopes and executing various tricks, including flips and jumps.

According to Shirk, who has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with funeral expenses, LeBeau had been skiing since the age of two.

"Dallas was one of the most joyful and kind people you could ever meet," the fundraiser states.

Among the contributors to the GoFundMe campaign are other close friends who have also offered their condolences and paid tribute to LeBeau.

Fatal Jump

Tributes have been pouring in from the time news of LeBeau's death broke. "Dallas has been my best friend since we met on the first day of comp center," Jaxson Holmes said.

"We have shared highs and lows and everything in between. I will miss his eagerness to do the things he loved and his dedication to everyone in his life. Forever my best friend."

"Love this kid, I was on team with him for 5 years and he was always one of the older ones that took me under his wing. Such a kind and funny person and the most rad skier," wrote teammate Declan Burt.

"The skier death in the back country on Berthoud Pass is a tragic accident and CSCUSA offers our sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends," Colorado Ski Country USA told FOX31.

"Whether skiing, snowboarding, or participating in another resort activity, we encourage everyone to keep safety top of mind as we head into the spring season."