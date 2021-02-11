Esmé Bianco, who was a huge Marilyn Manson fan during her teenage years in the late '90s, has made a shocking revelation. The Game of Thrones actor has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse against Marilyn Manson.

Reportedly, the actress was in a relationship with Manson, who has allegedly been accused of being violent and abusive by many women previously. Last week, the actor joined in the #MeToo sexual abuse campaign with at least six other women including actress Evan Rachel.

The actor shared a post on Instagram that hinted she is a survivor of Mason's physical abuse. Bianco detailed to the Cut the abuse Manson allegedly inflicted on her during the few months she lived with the shock rocker, including accusations that Manson inflicted wounds like cuts and bruises that left permanent scars on her body.

As a teenager, Esme Bianco was obsessed with Marilyn Manson. When she was 16, the actor reportedly had posters of him on the wall of her bedroom in London. In a report released by The Cut, Bianco revealed that she was dealing with her friend's suicide at the time when Manson's music was the soundtrack to her dark feelings. She said her parents didn't let her attend his shows, but she would repeatedly listen to his Mechanical Animals album. She even dated a Manson look-alike in her high school, according to reports.

Bianco, in the interview, recalled that seven years later when she had an encounter with Manson, she was thrilled. She said that he went from being a massive role model to a monster, who almost destroyed her and so many other women. She said that her meeting with Manson led to several years of psychological torment and violence that derailed her career as an actor and left her with physical scars and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The past two weeks saw more than a dozen women coming out with allegations of traumatic experiences that include being drugged, and physically abused by the singer on social media.

On September 11, 2019, the model-turned-actress shared a post on Instagram which stating her situation in the past. She wrote: "Here is my truth. Unedited, unfiltered, unmasked. The truth is there are days that I cry until my face is red raw, puffed and blotchy for hours afterwards. The truth is there have been times, past and near present; when I have felt lost, hopeless, isolated and alone, when I just want to crawl into a dark hole and never emerge."

Who is Esme Bianco?

The British-born Esmé Bianco also known as Esmé Augusta Bianco, is an internationally-acclaimed actor and performer famous for portraying the character "Ros", a prostitute in King's Landing, in the popular HBO TV series "Game of Thrones".