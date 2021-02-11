Kasia Lenhardt's death came as a shock as Berlin police on Tuesday reported finding a "lifeless person" in the city's upscale Charlottenburg section. Initial investigation suggests that the model took her own life in her home and nothing suspicious has been discovered so far. The Polish model reportedly killed herself on her son Noah's sixth birthday, just a week after splitting from her ex-boyfriend and City star Jerome Boateng. The model was 25.

Reportedly, Kasia had been depressed after her split from Boateng, who had accused her of blackmailing him into a relationship and alcohol abuse. Kasia's friends and fans paid tribute to her online, with one suspecting and questioning the cause of her death saying: 'I hope the truth comes out. I know how much you wished it would.' The model's death was confirmed Wednesday by her friend Sara Kulka who shared the cryptic post on Instagram.

Kasia's friend also revealed that it was her son Noah's birthday and Kasia was at home all by herself. She also said that Kasia's family member called the police as they could not reach her and was worried. Kasia's death comes a week after footballer Jerome appeared in an interview where he said his relationship with the model was over and also called her out.

Meanwhile, Jerome Boateng has pulled out of the Club World Cup final after his ex-girlfriend's death. Bayern boss said that he was stunned after receiving the news of the model's demise.

Who is Kasia Lendardt?

Kasia Lendardt was born as Katarzyna. She became famous after her stint in Germany's 'Next Top Model' in 2012.

Jerome Boateng And Kasia Lenhardt Break Up

The Polish model was in a relationship with the 32-year-old Boateng for 15 months before their split on February 2. Both exchanged blows via social media posts and also involved the press, sparking a vicious fight. Kasia gave birth to her son from a previous relationship that ended three years ago. She previously said that she ended their relationship due to the World Cup winner's constant infidelity and his lies. She also shared a photo on Instagram with a caption that read, "The devil does his best," which she later deleted.

Kasia Lenhardt's Last Instagram Post