Disney has fired 'The Mandalorian' star Gina Carano from the Star Wars universe for a social media post, which has been termed as "Offensive" by the production giant. This controversial firing of the Ring Girls debutante has hit the spotlight making headlines on various platforms.

Gina Carano, who has been winning hearts with her performance ignited controversy with her latest social media update on Wednesday. The Strikeforce title challenger shared a picture with content that meant having a different political opinion in the United States is equivalent to that of being Jewish during the Holocaust

In her controversial post, Carano wrote: "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors... even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views."

The fitness model and former mixed martial artist faced the disapproval of many on Twitter after she shared a sequence of the controversial posts on her official Instagram account. #FireGinaCarano started to trend on Twitter soon after her 'Nazi' post went viral. Later reacting to the backlash received on social media, the Disney actor reshared another post on her profile saying: "Expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is fu-king wild."

Lucasfilm's official statement regarding the sacking of Gina Carano said that the actor is not currently employed by them and that the production house has no plans to involve her in the future. The "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the statement further said.

Well, this isn't the first time the former "face of women's MMA" getting involved in a mess due to her political views. She has already courted social media controversy before at various opportunities. She previously shared misinformation about wearing masks and voter fraud. In November last year, she added "beep/bop/boop" to her Twitter bio highlighting people of their preferred pronouns on social media to which many fans called her out as 'transphobic'. Meanwhile, Gina Carano is currently playing the role of Cara Dune in the HBO series based on the original "Star Wars" movie franchise.

