Who is Dulcie Lou Morris? Daughter of Hunter Biden's Patron and Prominent lawyer Kevin Morris Accuses Him of Exploiting Her Father

The daughter of Kevin Morris, a wealthy Hollywood lawyer and patron of Hunter Biden, has accused the first son of exploiting her father. Dulcie Lou Morris, 23, confronted Hunter Biden about taking millions from her father to cover his legal expenses.

Kevin Morris, 60, an entertainment lawyer and Democratic donor, started funding Hunter Biden's debts soon after meeting him at a fundraiser for Joe Biden in Brentwood, California, in 2019. On Monday, Morris was seen in Wilmington, Delaware, as part of the Biden entourage on the first day of Hunter's gun trial. The trial also saw support from first lady Jill Biden, first daughter Ashley Biden, and Hunter's second wife, Melissa Cohen. Hunter Biden faces three felony charges for allegedly possessing a gun illegally in 2018 while being a drug user.

Morris' family, however, has shown disapproval. According to a source close to the family, Morris' entire family was angry when they discovered he was financially supporting Hunter Biden. Dulcie Lou Morris recently confronted Hunter Biden, urging him to stop exploiting her father.

Last month, Politico reported that Morris informed his legal associates that he had exhausted his funds to support Biden's defense. Hunter Biden's main attorney, Abbe Lowell, sought to delay the Delaware trial, citing strained resources to manage two trials in different parts of the country. Biden is also scheduled to face trial for federal tax crimes in Los Angeles in September. Lowell's fees range between $850 and $1,500 per hour.

While the exact amount Morris has spent on Biden is unclear, a January letter to the House Oversight Committee from Morris' attorney suggests it exceeds $6.5 million. This includes a $2.6 million loan to help Biden pay his IRS debt in 2021. Most of these loans carry a 5 percent interest rate. Morris also arranged for Biden and Cohen to live in a "lavish" house in Venice Beach, paying $17,500 monthly rent from January to October 2020.

Morris has also purchased 13 of Biden's paintings for nearly $1 million. Furthermore, he is accused of spying on the filming of a documentary about Hunter Biden. Filmmaker Phelim McAleer alleged that Morris pretended to be an independent filmmaker and flew to Serbia, where the biopic "My Son Hunter" was being filmed. The State Bar of California is investigating these claims.

Kevin Morris made his fortune representing "South Park" co-creators and Hollywood celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson. Attempts to reach Hunter Biden and Kevin Morris' lawyers for comments were unsuccessful. Dulcie Lou Morris declined to comment.