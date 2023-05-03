Hyderabad's Power Lady Sudha Reddy Attends White House Correspondents' Dinner

Hyderabad's very own Sudha Reddy recently attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner 2023. She made history as the first Hyderabadi to be invited to the prestigious event as a guest of honour. Sudha Reddy attends many high-profile international events- the recent ones being the Met Gala, Paris Haute Couture Week, and F4D's First Lady Luncheon.

Reddy has always stood by the honest work journalists do in bringing important stories to light and sparking conversations around essential topics. The White House Correspondents' Dinner is a night dedicated to journalists and entertainers, artists, businessmen, politicians coming together to show their appreciation for the press. Top officials from the Biden administration were present at the gala this year and so were President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentlemen Doug Emhoff. Other celebrity guests included singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen were in attendance, along with Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, supermodel Winnie Harlow, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, Kelly Ripa, and Mark Consuelos. Journalists like Amy Landecker, Gayle King, Sunny Hostin, Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, and Dana Bash were also in attendance.

Sudha Reddy was a guest of honour at the event and looked stunning in her Jenny Packham gown. She carried a green Birkin 30 with gold hardware and also wore a shiny Bulgari necklace. She also attended other prominent events like the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree and CBS After Party, where she was seen interacting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ambassador of Iran, Ambassador of France, and other dignitaries. She was seen talking to many guests at these events and exchanged her views about current affairs and social issues in her conversations.

Once the festivities of the White House Correspondents' Dinner ended, Reddy shared glimpses of the evening to her 4.7 Lakh Instagram followers and described it as a "day to remember".