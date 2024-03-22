CIA Stopped Federal Investigators from Interviewing Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' During His Five-Year Tax Probe, Whistleblower Claims

A whistleblower has claimed that the CIA ordered tax investigators not to interview the person known as the 'sugar brother,' who reportedly bailed out Hunter Biden with millions of dollars. Kevin Morris loaned at least $5 million to the president's son, bought his artwork, and made payments to Hunter's ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, the Daily Mail reported.

Morries reportedly also made payments to Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter's four-year-old illegitimate daughter. However, federal officials conducting investigations into the tax affairs of the president's son were reportedly called to CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where they were specifically told that Morris was not to be pursued as part of their investigation.

CIA Played the Game

The House leaders leading the impeachment investigation into the president have sent a letter to CIA Director William Burns, seeking clarification on why federal officials investigating the president's son's tax affairs were ordered not to pursue Morris.

"The information we recently received from the whistleblower seems to corroborate our concerns about Department of Justice's deviations from standard process to provide Hunter Biden with preferential treatment," Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan claimed.

Morris, aged 60 and a Hollywood lawyer, was interviewed by the committees on January 18. He told them that he started making payments to the Biden family after meeting Hunter at a political fundraiser in California in late 2019.

"I had a very tribal feeling about Hunter,' Morris told the committee. He's a guy. I have brothers he was in a lot of trouble.

"I basically found him like a guy getting the crap beat out of him in a -- by a gang of people. And, you know, where we come from, you don't let that happen. You get in and you start swinging."

He acknowledged flying Hunter across the country on his private jet and purchasing $875,000 worth of his artwork.

These payments continued for three years, and Morris visited the White House three times following Hunter's father assuming office in January 2021.

Fear of Hurting Joe Biden

Morris said that he provided cash to Hunter partially out of concern that the recovering addict might relapse, which could potentially harm his father, the president. "I fear that he will relapse every -- yes, and every day since. And I think that's the intention of the people in the world out to get him.

"Because they know getting him to relapse is the thing that will most upset his -- will do the most impact on his father," Morris said.

In August of 2021, according to the whistleblower, CIA officials informed Department of Justice (DOJ) officials that the affluent lawyer "could not be a witness" for their investigation.

"It is unknown why or on what basis the CIA allegedly intervened to prevent investigators from interviewing Mr Morris," Comer and Jordan wrote in their letter on Thursday.

"We therefore write to request relevant material from the CIA."

The payments were made during a five-year multi-agency investigation into whether Hunter had evaded taxes on millions of dollars received from companies in Ukraine, Russia, and China.

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler told the committees last year that they were cautioned by DOJ chiefs against interviewing people with close ties to the president.

"Anytime we potentially wanted to go down the road of asking questions related to the President, it was, 'That's going to take too much approvals. We can't ask those questions'," Ziegler told the committee.

"And, I mean, it created an environment that was very hard to deal with."

Last year, the DOJ offered Hunter with a plea deal that offered probation only, which was declined by the president's son due to concerns about potential future prosecution.

Special counsel David Weiss has since indicted Hunter on nine charges related to evading $1.4 million in taxes, with a trial scheduled for June 20 in Los Angeles.

Hunter also faces a potential maximum sentence of 25 years if found guilty of three felony charges related to providing false information about his drug use during the purchase of a gun in 2018.

Last month, Weiss released photos from Hunter's iPhone and hard drive, which the prosecutor claimed served as evidence that Hunter was using cocaine at the time he purchased a gun.

Hunter denies the drug charges, and the trial is set to start in Delaware on June 3.