Jason Maser: NYC High School Volleyball Coach Accusing of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide by Walking in Front of LIRR Train

A former Long Island high school volleyball coach who was accused of raping a teenage player committed suicide on Friday by walking in front of a moving Long Island Rail Road train, just hours after the disturbing accusations surfaced, according to MTA officials. Jason Maser, 22, was fatally struck by a train at around 10:35 p.m. near the Syosset station.

According to MTA Police Department spokesperson Michael Cortez, Maser "intentionally" walked onto the tracks at the Woodbury Road crossing and died. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was confirmed that he left a suicide note, according to Cortez. The disturbing incident has left the entire community shocked.

Suicide Out of Shame

The Syosset resident's death comes as he was facing third-degree rape and illegal sex act, according to a Newsday report. According to authorities and a criminal complaint, the former part-time coach at Sacred Heart Academy allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in his Jeep on February 7 and March 7.

Maser's lawyer, John Carman, declined to provide a comment when contacted by The NY Post on Sunday night.

However, he told Newsday over the weekend that Maser's family was "devastated."

"While they process what has occurred, they are concerned for the young woman involved," he said.

Maser had also worked as a coach at B&B Volleyball Club, where the victim was a player, as reported by CBS 2. The club severed ties with him upon learning of the allegations.

Investigation launched into Death

Sacred Heart Academy, located in Hempstead, said in a release after the charges that it terminated Maser's access to its facilities upon learning of the alleged crimes, as reported by News 12.

"Sacred Heart Academy is firmly committed to our students' safety and well-being," the private Catholic school said.

"When Sacred Heart learned of the situation involving Jason Maser, Sacred Heart notified the appropriate authorities and offered all available resources to the family."

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are treating it as a case of suicide. No foul play is suspected as of now.

However, the motive behind the suicide is still not clear although Maser left a suicide note. The details of the note have not been disclosed by the authorities.