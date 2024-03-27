Brendon Paul: Diddy's 'Drug Mule' Arrested at Miami Airport after Federal Agents Intercept Rapper's Private Jet They were About to Board

Rapper Diddy's alleged "drug mule" was arrested at a Miami airport after federal agents raided the singer's homes in Florida and California. Brendon Paul, 25, was arrested on Monday at Opa Locka Airport when federal authorities intercepted a private plane he was preparing to board alongside Diddy.

On the same day, federal agents conducted raids on Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sex trafficking probe, leading to the detention of two of his sons. Justin and King Combs were subsequently released without being charged. Photos from his home show that at least two men were restrained with handcuffs during the extensive raid in Los Angeles.

Diddy's Den Invaded

Paul was booked on a single count of possession involving suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana edibles, according to a police report obtained by The New York Post. Diddy was spotted around 3 pm at Opa-Locka Airport, shortly before Paul's arrest there, hours after the raid began, following the arrival of his jet from Los Angeles.

Diddy has neither been arrested nor questioned yet by federal authorities. The drugs were found inside Paul's travel bags, as indicated by the arrest documents.

Paul was arrested after tests confirmed the substances as narcotics. He has since been released on bail, according to the report.

The federal officers who found the drugs in Paul's bag were working in conjunction with Homeland Security, who conducted the raids on Diddy's homes on Monday, along with Border Patrol.

Paul was alleged to be a "drug mule" in Rodney Jones' lawsuit against Diddy, also known as Sean Combs.

The lawsuit claims that Paul "acquires and distributes Mr. Combs guns and drugs." However, the drugs allegedly found in his bag on Monday have not been directly associated with the rapper.

Combs has vehemently denied all allegations against him, both on social media and in a statement issued through his lawyer.

Diddy in Deep Trouble

Department of Homeland Security and other local law enforcement offices, contacted by DailyMail.com on Tuesday, were unable to provide information regarding Diddy's whereabouts, and it remained unclear where he had gone.

Diddy had been slated to fly to the Caribbean but prevented public tracking of his jet after it arrived in Miami. Although police confiscated his phones, he was not taken into custody.

The LoveAir LLC Gulfstream 5 jet was subsequently traced to the Caribbean island of Antigua, but Diddy was not aboard the aircraft.

Paul, from Chagrin Falls, Ohio, is charged with felony cocaine possession and marijuana possession.

According to Rolling Stone, at least four people have been interviewed by agents regarding sex trafficking allegations against Diddy, and additional interviews are anticipated.

Combs faced criticism last year when his ex-girlfriend, Casandra Ventura, sued him, claiming she had endured years of sexual abuse by the rapper.

The lawsuit was resolved the day after it was filed.

In recent months, Diddy has faced other lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, all of which he has denied.

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth," he wrote on Instagram.