50 Cent Trolls Diddy on Instagram after Hip Hop Icon's Homes Are Raised by Homeland Security as Part of Multiple Sexual Assaults Probe

50 Cent began trolling Sean 'Diddy' Combs, as he taunted him about federal agents raiding his homes on Monday afternoon. The 48-year-old rapper posted a TMZ article on Instagram along with a screenshot of Fox 11's report detailing Homeland Security agents surrounding Diddy's homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Once again, the "In Da Club" singer began trolling the 54-year-old hip-hop mogul, saying that he was "done" after the incident. This comes as Diddy also deals with mounting lawsuits regarding alleged sexual assaults and sex trafficking. Diddy has refuted all allegations made against him. However, Diddy was nowhere to be seen as agents searched through his properties on Monday afternoon.

Mocking Diddy Repeatedly

" S*** just got real," the rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, wrote in his caption, mentioning that the people handcuffed by officers were Diddy's children. "The Feds are in all the cribs, d***, they got the kids in cuffs."

Alongside another post, he wrote: "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done. They don't come like that unless they got a case."

50 Cent's comments coincide with news that Douglas Wigdor, an attorney representing Cassie Ventura, responded to the search in a statement to DailyMail.com.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," Wigdor said. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

In November 2023, Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, accused Combs of rape and ongoing physical abuse. The lawsuit detailed allegations of Combs controlling and mistreating Cassie for over a decade, including giving her drugs, beating her, and forcing her into having sex with multiple male prostitutes while he watched and recorded.

The couple, who met in 2005 when Cassie was 19 years old, parted ways in 2018. The lawsuit further claimed that shortly before their separation, Combs forced his way into her home and raped her.

Diddy has refuted all the accusations.

Diddy Not at Home

The reactions come in the wake of federal authorities conducting searches at Diddy's homes as part of an ongoing sex trafficking inquiry. As previously mentioned, Diddy was absent as agents searched through his properties on Monday afternoon.

A police cordon was set up around his Los Angeles mansion in the Holmby Hills area near Beverly Hills, where at least two people were handcuffed.

According to law enforcement sources cited by CNN, the raid was linked to an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

This comes just weeks after one of Diddy's accusers was ordered to disclose her identity in a sexual assault lawsuit against him. Diddy has refuted the accusations, including those made by an unidentified woman who alleges that he and two of his friends sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old.

In late 2023, several women filed lawsuits against Diddy, accusing him of sexual assault. Since then, 50 Cent has been publicly criticizing Diddy on social media and even during his performances.

During a rescheduled concert in Phoenix, 50 Cent jokingly said to the crowd that they were not showing enough appreciation for him.

"We don't want too much love, you know what happened with Brother Love and s***," he said on March 3, according to Complex, referring to a nickname Diddy adopted in 2017.

Additionally, he had unearthed and shared a video from 2007 showing Diddy patting Jay-Z's behind onstage during a concert.