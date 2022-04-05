Who is Dandrae Martin? Sacramento Mass Shooting Suspect Was Earlier Charged for Domestic Violence

Hours after six people were killed in a deadly mass shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday, the police have arrested a suspect. Dandrae Martin, 26, has been booked for assault and illegal firearm possession charges, in the incident which left dozens injured.

The victims of the deadly carnage were identified as Devazia Turner, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, Sergio Harris, Johntaya Alexander, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, and Melinda Davis, by the Sacramento County Coroner's office.

Marin Has a Previous Criminal Record

NBC reported that during their investigations, a search was conducted on three residences, following which a handgun was recovered from one.

According to the jail records accessed by the outlet, Martin, who has an outstanding warrant from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Riverside County District Attorney's Office said that the suspect had earlier pleaded guilty in October 2014 to a misdemeanor charge. It was related to a domestic violence case and he was sentenced to 30 days of custody and 36 months of probation. Martin violated two terms of probation, following which a $5,000 bench warrant was issued for him in October 2015.

Investigators Reviewing Videos Shared on Social Media

Following the mass shooting a video emerged on social media revealing the moment when the shooting started in happened in the area of 10th and J Streets. It shows that two groups of people were fighting and choking each other's neck and suddenly they fell to the ground and gunfire was heard in the video.

As previously reported, people who were at the scene during the shooting have revealed that they saw a person in a car who pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a large crowd that was gathered outside the El Santo Restaurant and Ultralounge.

CBS News reported that the investigators said that they reviewing video shared on social media. However, it isn't clear if the fight was related to the mass shooting.

Previously, in a statement, U.S President Joe Biden mourned the death of the shooting victims. "We know these lives were not the only lives impacted by gun violence last night. And we equally mourn for those victims and families who do not make national headlines. But we must do more than mourn; we must act," Biden said on Monday.