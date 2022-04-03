Rep. Lisa McClain Gets Trolled For Crediting Trump With Osama Bin Laden Capture; Calls Biden a Weak President

Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) was roasted on social media after she wrongfully credited former U.S. President Donald Trump with the capture and killing of Osama Bin Laden. McClain made the gaffe at the "Save America" rally in Michigan on Saturday.

The video clip of McClain's speech went viral leading to Trump and Osama Bin Laden hashtags trending on social media.

McClain Compared Trump's Presidency to Biden's Tenure

Lambasting U.S. President Joe Biden, the Republican came down heavily over his handling of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crises. "Under President Trump â€” if my memory serves me correctly â€” I don't believe we had any wars. We've got a war in Ukraine right now, of which we were funding until we decided to put some heavy sanctions on, which still aren't heavy enough," she said.

"While President Trump was in office, we didn't have a war, and I think he made three peace treaties," McClain said. "Caught Osama bin Laden and [Qasem] Soleimani, [Abu Bakr] al-Baghdadi," she went on to add while calling Biden a weak president.

It may be noted that even though Soleimani and al-Baghdadi were both assassinated during the Trump's presidency, bin Laden was killed during a 2011 raid conducted by SEALS under the Obama administration.

McClain Gets Trolled on Social Media

The ill-informed McClain was trolled mercilessly on social media after her gaffe went viral. "Lisa McClain a House Rep. for Michigan doesn't even know recent history ! She says there wasn't a war we were involved with during Trump! She also thinks Osama bin Laden was killed during Trump! C'mon Michigan you can do better! #FreshVotesBlue," tweeted a user.

"Rep Lisa McClain (MAGA-MI) claims to be a devout Catholic, but lies like Trump. Actually, unemployment is at a 50 year low. And she credited Trump with killing bin Laden which happened FIVE years earlier! And they wonder why the church is dying in America," wrote another user.

"Lisa McClain, waiting for Trump to grab her puszy, lying about Obama Admin ridding the world of Bin Laden, no peace treaties under loser Trump and why doesn't McClain meet with constituents," read another.

"People this is what happens when you ban books and deny history. Rep Lisa McClain says Osama bin Laden was caught by Trump. Why are these people part of the government?" expressed a user.