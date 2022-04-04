Sacramento Shooting: Video Shows People Fighting on Street; Barrage of Gunfire Heard In Background (Watch)

A video has emerged on the internet showing the moment of the downtown Sacramento shooting in California. It shows that two groups of people were fighting and choking each other's neck and suddenly they fell to the ground and gunfire was heard in the video.

The shooting has left 6 dead and nine injured early on Sunday. Sacramento police have revealed that the shooting happened in the area of 10th and J Streets and asked the residents to avoid the area.

People who were at the scene during the shooting have revealed that they saw a person in a car who pulled out an automatic weapon and started shooting into a large crowd that was gathered outside the El Santo Restaurant and Ultralounge.

People heard over fifty shots ring out before the vehicle of the gunman screeched away from the site.

Videos of the incident shared online have shown that a large group was fighting on the sidewalk when rapid gunfire struck.

Police officers have stated that they were patrolling the area and heard the gunfire around 2 am (local time). Officers immediately responded to the scene near 10th and J Streets where a large crowd had gathered.

Officers have not given details about the shooter but the gunman is believed to be at large.

Meanwhile, ambulances had responded to the incident and paramedics provided treatment to victims on the sidewalks.

Police stated that 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims.

"Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates," tweeted Sacramento police.

