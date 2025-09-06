Who Is Conner Jordan? Cheerleader Laken Snelling Whose Newborn Was Found Dead in Trash Bag Was Dating College Basketball Star

Laken Snelling, the University of Kentucky cheerleader whose newborn was found dead in a closet, had been in a relationship with a former star college basketball player, as seen in loved-up photos the two had shared online. Snelling often featured her boyfriend, Conner Jordan, in several posts on her social media accounts in the months before her recent arrest.

However, it is still unclear whether he was the father of the baby boy Snelling is accused of wrapping in a towel, dumping in a garbage bag, and hiding in her closet at her off-campus home in Lexington. Also, it is still not clear when Snelling and Jordan actually started dating.

Dating a Star

In a TikTok from June, Jordan — whom Snelling's followers repeatedly identified — is seen holding hands with her and hugging her in a field. Another video showed him kissing Snelling on the cheek while they danced together.

Jordan, who previously played basketball for King University and Tusculum University in Tennessee, seems to have deleted his social media accounts following his girlfriend's arrest.

This comes after it was revealed that, just months before the grim discovery, Snelling had posted on social media that becoming a mom was one of her life goals.

In her last TikTok video, posted on June 25, Snelling listed her "goals" with emojis — including a mom holding a baby, a wedding ring, a house, and money.

On Wednesday, she made her first court appearance, facing charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and concealing the birth of a child.

Still No Remorse

Snelling was arrested on August 31 after police responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at her home. An autopsy later determined that the baby's cause of death could not be confirmed.

However, the final autopsy report is yet to be released. "I understand the community's concern and sensitivity surrounding the death of a child," Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said in the coroner's report.

"We are conducting a thorough and methodical death investigation to ensure all facts are carefully considered."

Snelling has entered a not guilty plea to the charges against her.