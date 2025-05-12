Jordon Hudson Fails to Win Miss Maine USA Pageant as Sour-Faced Cheerleader Makes Quick Exit from Venue with Boyfriend Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend once again failed to win the Miss Maine USA beauty pageant, finishing in third place on Sunday. Hudson and Belichick made a swift exit soon after the results were announced, with the former cheerleader trying to put on a brave face and smile as they drove away from the hotel. However, she couldn't hide the disappointment.

Hudson, who was still dressed in her purple evening gown and wearing her Hancock sash, held tightly onto the hand of her 73-year-old boyfriend as they were quietly led out of the building through a private garage, accompanied by their bodyguard. Hudson came in second in the contest last year.

Love and Loss

Belichick showed no emotion as they made their way through the underground parking area, while the brunette maintained her poise, striking confident poses and waving at the camera. Despite her bright stage smile, Hudson appeared dejected and heartbroken as the final results were announced — revealing she had landed one place worse than she did in the 2024 competition.

After the pageant ended, Hudson kept her head down backstage, while their bodyguard fended off reporters eager to ask questions. "She's not answering," the bodyguard said.

As they drove off in a 2025 Mercedes Benz GLE 580, worth $89,200, Belichick appeared to glare at her from behind the wheel while she pointed again at her glittery handbag. However, both soon broke into smiles, waving and throwing up peace signs to their weekend bodyguard as Belichick steered them away from the venue.

Hudson chose not to speak to the press but was quick to thank those who complimented her striking appearance in the purple floor-length gown with a slit, paired with shimmering silver heels.

The loss comes as her relationship with the 73-year-old NFL coaching icon garnered national attention, fueled further by a tense CBS News interview where Hudson abruptly interjected from the sidelines when Belichick was asked about how they first met.

"We're not talking about that," Hudson interrupted when the subject was raised — with the network later explaining that the interruption was left in the final edit due to how often she jumped into the conversation.

No More Celebrations

The incident appeared to weigh heavily on Hudson's mind during the question-and-answer round of the pageant's final round on Sunday. "I hope anyone watching finds the strength to push through whatever they're going through," Hudson said when she asked how she was feeling. "Hate never wins."

Her famously grumpy boyfriend and her father, who is in his late 40s, were spotted sitting together in the front row, chatting casually between rounds of the competition.

After Hudson's loss on Sunday, Belichick was seen giving a quick kiss on the cheek to 22-year-old Melissa Sapini, last year's Miss Massachusetts, when she greeted him in the crowd.

Belichick was the longtime head coach of the New England Patriots, the NFL team based in Massachusetts.

Earlier in the pageant, Hudson missed out on being crowned Miss Congeniality before the semi-finals, but advanced after taking home the style award.

Shelby Powell of Bangor took the crown and will go on to represent Maine in the upcoming Miss USA contest.