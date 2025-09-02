University of Kentucky Cheerleader Arrested After Hiding Dead Newborn in Black Trash Bag in Her Closet

A University of Kentucky student and cheerleader was arrested after her infant's corpse was discovered in her closet, according to police.

Laken Snelling, 21, was arrested on Sunday, Aug. 31, on charges of abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant, the Lexington Police Department (LPD) said in a press release.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Park Avenue for a report of an unresponsive infant in Lexington, Kentucky. They then identified Snelling as the mother of the deceased infant and that she "admitted to giving birth."

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time. The Fayette County Coroner's Office will determine the infant's official cause of death. The arrest citation details that "infant was located wrapped in a towel inside of a black trash bag," as reported by Fox 19 Now.

The cheerleader and college student competed on the university's competitive cheerleading stunt team for three years, and is originally from White Pine, Tenn., where she attended Jefferson County High School, according to an official team roster.

"We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police," the university said in a statement obtained by The Independent.