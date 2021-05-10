Seven people were left dead after an unidentified man went on a shooting spree during a midnight birthday party in Colorado Springs on Sunday. The shooter, identified as a former lover of one of the victims, took his own life, according to the Colorado Springs police.

The killing spree comes barely seven weeks after a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket on March 22.

Motive Behind Shooting Spree Unknown

According to the police, the incident took place at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park at approximately 12:18 A.M on May 9 during birthday party celebrations for one of the victims.

The suspect, a boyfriend of one of the female victims, drove to the residence, walked inside and began shooting friends and relatives gathered for the birthday party before taking his own life. Six people were killed on the spot. However, the kids present at the party did not suffer any injuries. After committing the horrific act, the shooter committed suicide.

"Upon arrival, officers located six deceased adults and one adult male with serious injuries who was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the police said.

"Words fall short to describe the tragedy that took place this morning," Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

"As the chief of police, as a husband, as a father, as a grandfather, as a member of this community, my heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents," he said.

According to CBS Denver while the authorities have not disclosed the names of the victim and the shooter, it is still determining the motive behind the killing spree.

NRA's Mother's Day Wishes Backfire

Calling the shooting devastating, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said it was tragic to have taken place on Mother's Day. "The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today," said Polis.

"Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone else impacted by this tragedy," he added.

The incident caused widespread resentment on the social media with users lashing out at the National Rifle Association, calling it a terrorist organization. The anger came after NRA released a new ad for the Mother's Day. The poster shows a woman and a child holding the guns. "Mama didn't raise a victim," says the ad.

"Well actually there are 7 more victims of gun violence today....Mothers Day. The level of disgust I feel now for your vile, insensitive, ignorant, selfish corporate greed is beyond my comprehension. #NRAisaTerroristOrganization #DefundNRA," tweeted a user.

"Happy Mother's Day. To all the mothers out there whose children have been killed by semi-automatic guns that NO ONE needs. How about an apology, a$$holes? You. Are. Disgusting," wrote another user.