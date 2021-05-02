Is Princess Charlotte's Hair Dyed 'Blonde'? Conspiracy Theory Surfaces over Birthday Portrait

Princess Charlotte's sixth birthday is marred with a conspiracy on social media surrounding the color of her hair. The conspiracy started after Kensington Palace released a new portrait of Princess Charlotte for her upcoming birthday on Sunday.

In a tweet, Majesty magazine's editor Joe Little wrote that the picture was taken at their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her sixth birthday tomorrow. It was taken by her mother in Norfolk this weekend. #happybirthday," Little mentioned in the tweet.

Charlotte's Portrait Clicked by Kate

Clad in a blue floral, button-front dress with featuring a Peter Pan, a smiling Charlotte gazes directly into the camera. Her shoulder length hair is kept loose. Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is the second child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

There were several social media users who questioned if the princess's hair were colored blonde. "Is it just me or does anybody else think they're dyeing Princess Charlotte's hair? I mean she had brown hair. It wasn't even light brown; it was medium. Now she's blonde?" tweeted a user.

"I'm confused. Is Princess Charlotte blonde or brunette? The two photos here show different hair colours," questioned another user.

There were few who discarded the theory of hair color being used on Charlotte. "Everyone is talking about Princess Charlotte's blonder locks. Folks, Caucasian kids who haven't reached puberty, often have blonder hair if they go out in the sun. Their eyes also turn colour, which is why she was born blue-eyed, and now seems to have more hazel-eyes," wrote a user.

"I love how ppl are so triggered with Charlotte's blonde hair!! Everyone is arguing if they are natural or she has highlights. Kids change y'all! And the sun changes hair's color too!" read a tweet.

Social Media Users Says Charlotte Resembles the Queen

As social media users wished the young princess for her upcoming birthday, there were many who remarked at the startling resemblance between Charlotte and her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"She looks a lot like the Queen!!" one person commented as another added, "She looks exactly like her Great Grandma the Queen!"

Ellie Hall tweeted a picture of the queen at the of 6. "Those Mountbatten-Windsor genes are STRONG: For comparison: the Queen at age 6 vs. Princess Charlotte at age 6," she wrote.