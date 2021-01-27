Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia Conway is currently trending on social media insanely for her nude leak. The former White House Advisor, Kellyanne Conway, has been accused of uploading her own daughter's nude photo on Twitter Fleet. Claudia Conway later confirmed in a TikTok video that the image that had gone viral on various social media platforms was indeed hers.

After the rumors of her mother leaking her intimate photos emerged, Claudia, 16, said: 'My mom deserves to go to jail.' Moreover, the nude picture of Claudia Conway was uploaded from her mother's account, although some say Kellyanne Conway's account may have been hacked.

George Conway's Take on Nude Leak

Claudia Conway's Father George Conway, on behalf of his daughter, shared a post on Twitter saying: "Claudia says 'I am okay, we are okay.'" He further revealed that Claudia is now taking a break from social media in order to mend her relationship with her mother. He also said that his daughter loves her mother.

Who is Claudia Conway?

Claudia Conway is a popular TikTok star and influencer. She is known for her Anti-Trump stance. She used her social media platforms to mostly speak out against former US President Donald Trump and how she feels he has failed to do his duty as a president of the United States.

The teenager has been persistently involved in a public feud with her parents, Kellyanne and George Conway, which has gone as far as seeking legal emancipation from her family after she posted a series of TikTok videos in January 2021. In the videos, Claudia accused Kellyanne Conway of verbally and physically abusing her.

While social media is abuzz with the blunder allegedly caused by Claudia's mother, the popular TikToker is now an internet sensation. Claudia Conway's Instagram account has seen a rise in the number of fan followers. The teen sensation currently has over a hundred thousand people following her on the photo-sharing platform.

Who is Claudia Conway Dating?

Kellyanne and George Conway's daughter is alleged to have found a new boyfriend. Claudia is currently dating boyfriend Carmelo Verlado, who plays on his high school football team at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. Carmelo has a modest social media fanbase as compared to that of his girlfriend Claudia.

While Claudia is outspoken when it comes to her damnation of Donald Trump, she's is typically quiet about her private relationships on social media platforms.