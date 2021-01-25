Who are the former boyfriends of Kourtney Kardashian? The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star is making fans go gaga as she found a new beau Travis Barker. Well, this isn't new for the Kardashians.

It is quite obvious that the Poosh founder just likes casual dating or maybe she never tends to become much serious in a relationship when it comes to marriage. Kourtney has a list of boyfriends who couldn't make it last with the diva.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima

In December 2016, Kourtney Kardashian was linked with Algerian boxer-turned model Younes Bendjima. The couple first started dating in 2017 but broke up in the month of August the following year. Bendjima was then 25. Their break-up didn't end well as Bendjima got dramatic on his Instagram stories, the Kardashian sisters, on the other hand, took jabs at him commenting on Instagram's Shade Room.

Moreover, Bendjima never entertained Kourtney sharing sexy pictures of herself on social media. He wanted his girlfriend to post more covered-up photos. And that is known to be one of the reasons for their break-up.

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat

After ditching Younes Bendjima, Kardashian started dating young actor and model Luka Sabbat, 20, who is also famous as Luca Hall on Grown-ish. Both were spotted canoodling and sitting together, holding hands, according to Entertainment Tonight. However, this relationship of Kourtney Kardashian also didn't last long enough. The couple broke up in autumn 2018.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated each other from 2006 to July 2015. Both are parents to three children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Scott Disick is most famous for starring on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. He is an American media personality and socialite, whose net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth is $16 million.

Kourtney Kardashian's Current Boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney and her new boyfriend Travis Barker were initially friends. Travis and Kourtney were recently spotted vacationing in Palm Springs and shared beautiful poolside photos on their social media handles. Travis was also spotted at Kris Jenner's home in the tropical California city sparking speculations of forming a much meaningful relationship with the Poosh founder.

Travis Barker is a legendary American musician best known for his drumming skills. He rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182. Barker was born in Fontana, California.