Ben Affleck is one of the most charming actors in Hollywood who has won hearts worldwide with his hot character from Armageddon. The actor recently joked about his full-frontal shower scene in the flick Gone Girl. He said that his nude scene was overlooked after his manhood lost an award for Best Depiction Of Nudity. The shower scene where Affleck famously stripped off for the 2014 film Gone Girl did not get enough attention and appreciation from Sacha Baron Cohen during a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series. Ben Affleck's nude scene made headlines worldwide, however, the actor joked that his manhood was 'overlooked'.

The 2014 thriller Gone Girl is an adaptation of Gillian Flynn's bestselling book, which also featured actor Rosamund Pike. Affleck's comment came after he was asked by the 49-year-old Borat star on how the 'two-time Academy Award winner' felt for being nominated in the category of Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists for baring it all on camera. Affleck said that everyone dreams of winning, however, the Alliance of Women Film Journalists never saw what he saw in the mirror.

Ben Affleck had starred in blockbuster films like Pearl Harbor and Armageddon. Talking about how he takes up projects, the 48-year-old said: "At this point in my career, I'm a little old. I'm 48, so I don't know how much longer I'm going to be the 'not-25-year-old' guy. Meanwhile, Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show joked that she hoped the director of the film, David Fincher, "had on a wide lens" to capture his manhood.

Ben Affleck Dating Life

The Armageddon starter made headlines for his relationship with Ana De Armas. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas recently broke up. The duo won hearts worldwide for their adorable social media pictures within a year of dating. But, it has been revealed that the two had been handling things with utmost maturity and their breakup was mutually decided.

Reportedly, speculations are rife there's more to their break up as huge cut-out of the actress was found in the trash in front of Affleck's house.

Ben Affleck's Current Relationship Status

At present, Ben Affleck isn't dating anyone. Affleck was last spotted with Ana De Armas, who was in a live-in relationship with the actor.

