Song Yoo Jung death is a mystery yet to be solved. While several reports say that the Korean actress died by suicide using sedatives, some think she might have been killed. Model Song Yoo Jung was 26. A source from Song Yoo-Jung's agency has confirmed that the Golden Rainbow actor passed away on Saturday. However, the agency is yet to confirm how Song Yoo Jung died. Meanwhile, the Song Yoo Jung's family is planning to conduct the late actor's funeral in a hurry, which has sparked speculations on the cause of her demise.

Song Yoo Jung's Funeral Date and Time

Song Yoo Jung's Funeral will be held on Monday, January 25, according to reports. The reason is that the family wants to keep it a private affair. The news of Song Yoo Jung passing away has shocked the entire Korean film fraternity. As soon as the actor's family discovered Song Yoo Jung's death this morning, they decided that her funeral should take place this afternoon. Song Yu Jung's funeral procession will begin at 1:30 p.m. KST.

On the work front, Song Yoo Jung is known for her series of roles in Golden Rainbow, School 2017, Make Your Wish and iKon's Goodbye Road MV. Apart from her stint in films, Song Yoo Jung is known to have walked the ramp for many cosmetic and coffee brands.

Reportedly, the actress signed with Sublime Artist Agency last year. The actress was just starting out to developing her career in the industry when she unexpectedly died. This has come as a shock to millions of her fans.

Song Yoo Jung's Death Case

Reports say that Song Yoo Jung's father tried to contact his daughter. But when she didn't answer his calls, the actress' father called the police, who found her dead. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of her death.

Fans Reaction on Song Yoo Jung's Death

Learning that the Korean star is no more, many fans took to Twitter to offer their condolences. One of her fans on social media wrote: "Rest in peace Song Yoojung, she's the actress in goodbye road MV," while another added, "Song yoo jung always looks so happy. But behind every smile, there's a hidden story that no one knows. I wish you rest in peace and heal from whatever you were fighting."