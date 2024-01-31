Who Is Christen Harper? Jared Goff's Stunning Sport Illustrated Swimsuit Model Girlfriend Shows Support for Him After Disappointing NFC Loss

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's hopes for a Super Bowl win were shattered once more on Sunday, following the San Francisco 49ers' comeback victory in the NFC Championship Game. However, Christen Harper, a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, is showing her support for her fiancé in the aftermath of a disappointing end to an otherwise successful season.

Harper, who was in the stands at Levi's Stadium, posted a collage of photos on her Instagram page featuring various moments from the 2023 NFL season. Harper has fully embraced her role in the NFL WAG community, openly displaying affection for the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback both in person and on social media.

Perfect Girlfriend

Harper also posted a photo capturing a heartwarming moment with Goff and others at Ford Field. Harper, 30, is one year older than Goff, who celebrated his 29th birthday in October. Here's all you need to know about Goff's gorgeous girlfriend.

Harper started modeling at the age of 20 during her college years in a bid to make money. She gained significant recognition in the modeling industry after being featured in the Sports Illustrated 2021 swimsuit edition, having been chosen through the outlet's 'Swim Search' initiative that year.

She was also named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Co-Rookie of the Year in 2022. Harper continued her presence in the swimsuit edition by making an appearance in the issue from the previous year.

Harper and Goff's relationship dates back to 2018 when the couple connected for the first time on the celebrity dating app Raya.

It's noteworthy that this is the same platform where another NFL WAG, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and her now-husband, Green Bay Packers defender Jonathan Owens, met in 2020.

When Harper went on her first date with Goff, she maintained that she wasn't seeking anything serious.

However, after meeting the then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback, she found herself captivated and their connection deepened.

Madly in Love

Goff and Harper's relationship was publicly confirmed in February 2019 when she traveled to Atlanta to watch the Rams playing against the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. The couple decided to move away from the bustling atmosphere of Los Angeles to Detroit in March 2021, after Goff was traded from the Rams to the Lions.

Goff proposed to Harper on June 16, 2022, during a beachside moment, and she proudly showed her diamond ring on Instagram a few days later.

While the quarterback Goff was traded for, Matthew Stafford, guided Los Angeles to a Super Bowl in February 2022, Goff played a pivotal role in helping the Lions secure their first playoff victory in over three decades, all with Harper by his side.

Harper has an official IMDb page featuring four acting credits, including a notable appearance in a 2006 episode of the TV show 'Entourage,' where she is credited as 'Teenage Girl No 1' alongside Adrian Grenier's crew. Her appearance on HBO's 'Hard Knocks' in August 2020 is not listed on IMDb.

Harper is also actively engaged with the Lions' other WAGs, organizing a party bus for Detroit's Divisional round win over Tampa Bay.

She also co-created the app Planted, described as "an app to support your mind, body & soul," according to its Instagram.