Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Passionately Kiss on Field after Chiefs Seal Super Bowl 2024 Spot with Thumping Win Against the Ravens

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kissed and celebrated on the field after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl 2024 with a 17-10 victory over the Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday in Baltimore. She joined the Chiefs on the field for the presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy to the AFC champions, alongside Kelce's parents, Ed and Donna Kelce.

Swift appeared almost emotional as the hot couple shared a celebratory moment, capturing the attention of the global audience. When Kelce finally took the stage and grabbed the microphone, he expressed euphoria, channeling the Beastie Boys by exclaiming, "You've got to fight for your right to party!"

Passionately in Love

Swift is now gearing up for four nights of her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Japan's capital from February 7-10. Following that, she faces a tight schedule, racing back to Allegiant Stadium on the West Coast for the biggest night in America's sporting calendar. Despite the demanding schedule, she is expected to make the journey and be present for Kelce.

Swift and Kelce were prominently featured during the post-game celebrations. However, during the actual showdown, the singer seemed frustrated with her visibility on the CBS coverage around the midway stage.

She could be seen clearly saying "go away, please," as the camera lingered on her in a VIP suite while promoting the upcoming Grammy's next weekend.

However, Swift is committed to being present on February 11, as she will travel thousands of miles to attend the game. The 17-hour time difference works in her favor upon her return to the US from Japan.

This will also mark the 13th Chiefs game this season that Swift will have attended, aligning with her lucky number.

Chiefs on a High

Whether relying on luck or not, judging by their impressive performance on Sunday with a remarkable 17-10 win in Baltimore, Kelce and his Chiefs appear to be a formidable force. This victory comes against a team, the Ravens, that many believed was a strong contender to win the Super Bowl.

Kelce showed his prowess by scoring a touchdown in the first quarter and went on to surpass Jerry Rice's NFL postseason record of 151 receptions, marking another magnificent and career-defining display.

In the VIP suite, Swift was accompanied by Cara Delevingne as they enthusiastically cheered the Chiefs to victory. Jason Kelce, Travis's brother, and Travis's parents, Donna and Ed, were also present.

Travis's older brother was seen high-fiving friends in the suite after the touchdowns but his celebrations were subdued compared to the lively scenes from the previous weekend in Buffalo.

The two brothers shared a moment on the field, with the older Kelce donning a Chiefs wooly hat throughout the day as he cheered for Kansas City. In a heartwarming picture, Swift was captured smiling as the Kelce brothers shared a laugh together on the field. As they embraced, Jason encouragingly told Travis, "Finish this motherf***er."