Who Is Caroline Motley? Ryan Lizza Dating Former Kamala Harris Staffer Who Has Striking Resemblance to His Scandalous Ex Olivia Nuzzi

The former boyfriend of ex-New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi has reportedly moved on, dating a former Kamala Harris staffer nearly half his age — who strikingly resembles his former partner. Journalist Ryan Lizza, 51, was spotted by the Daily Mail on a romantic Thanksgiving getaway with a much younger Caroline Motley, 28.

Motley is an abortion-rights activist who has publicly described herself as a man-hating "misandrist." Motley also worked on the unsuccessful 2024 campaign of Harris and was reportedly seen in tears as the former VP delivered her concession speech after losing to President Trump. The blonde activist grew up in a $7 million D.C.-area home and attended boarding school.

Spotted With Lizza

Motley was photographed by Mail Online on Tuesday carrying a coffee with Lizza's name on it after stepping out of his D.C. apartment to pick up his order. Shortly afterward, Lizza was spotted coming out with his luggage, and the two then hopped into a waiting limo and drove off.

Lizza recently wrote in a blog post about being in a new relationship, though he did not reveal his partner's identity.

"I also met the most extraordinary woman I've ever known, someone whose beauty, inside and out, takes my breath away. Every day, I marvel at my impossible luck that she loves me back. We just celebrated our first year together," Lizza wrote.

Lizza's reported new partner, 23 years younger than him, recently earned her Master's degree from George Washington University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Motley grew up in a 10,000-square-foot estate in Virginia, where her neighbors included the late former Vice President Dick Cheney and former U.S. Solicitor General Robert Bork, Mail Online reported.

Lavish Upbringing

Lizza's new love affair comes after he infamously ended his two-year engagement to former CNN analyst Nuzzi, following reports of her alleged fling with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in September 2024.

Nuzzi, 32, a reporter for Vanity Fair, had been teasing details of the supposed affair to promote her upcoming memoir, "American Canto." However, Lizza took control of the narrative, going scorched-earth on the relationship in a blog post.

He accused Nuzzi of carrying on a separate affair with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford while she was writing about him, and also shared disturbing "poetry" that RFK Jr. had sent to her, including the nasty word "felching" in one of the texts.

"You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you," penned the nephew of JFK in one excruciating verse.