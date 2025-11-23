What Is Felching? RFK Jr. Texted About Lewd Sexual Act to Olivia Nuzzi, Ex-Fiance Ryan Lizza Claims

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. allegedly sent a lewd text message describing a sexual act to journalist Olivia Nuzzi, who is rumored to have once dated him, according to claims made by her former fiancé.

Ryan Lizza, 51, says he first learned about the term "felching" after reading through a series of explicit messages and sexually charged "poems" that Kennedy Jr. allegedly sent to Nuzzi during what he describes as their emotional relationship in 2023–2024. In his article published on Saturday, Lizza jokingly thanked RFK Jr. for the unwanted vocabulary lesson, writing, "Thanks, Bobby." Lizza was left shocked after learning the real meaning of "felching."

As Dirty as It Gets

"Felching" refers to a sexual act in which a person sucks semen out of their partner's anus or vagina after unprotected sex. The definition comes from the National Institutes of Health — the agency overseen by RFK Jr. in his position at the Department of Health and Human Services.

The word "felching" was originally documented in a 1972 book called "The Argot of the Homosexual Subculture" by Ronald A. Farrell, and the National Institutes of Health notes that it's considered a relatively common practice within parts of the gay community.

Health experts also warn that the act can carry health risks. According to Women's Health, if the person performing it has infections such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, HIV, hepatitis B or herpes, swallowing their own bodily fluids could lead to serious illnesses.

No More a Secret

Lizza mentioned the term "felching" in his explosive tell-all, where he described one of the explicit poems Kennedy Jr. allegedly sent to his ex-fiancée, Nuzzi. The former Politico reporter used the poem as part of his account of what he says was Kennedy's sexually charged behavior.

"Yr open mouth awaiting my harvest," the "poem" allegedly read.

"I mean to squeeze your cheeks to force open your mouth. I'll hold your nose as you look yp at me to encourage you to swallow. 'Don't spill a drop,'" the nation's top political medical authority wrote.

"I am a river You are my canyon. I mean to flow through you. I mean to subdue and tame you. My Love," Kennedy Jr. penned, according to Lizza.

Lizza says he decided to share his version of events after Nuzzi announced plans for a memoir that would include her relationship with the former presidential hopeful — a man who is still married. According to him, he felt pushed to speak up once she made it clear she would be telling the story first.