Olivia Nuzzi: Vanity Fair to Publish Abstract Unclothed Portrait of Disgraced Journalist as Staffers Grumble She's Escaping Core Job Duties

Vanity Fair's upcoming Hollywood issue will reportedly include an abstract nude portrait of disgraced editor Olivia Nuzzi — even though some staffers are quietly grumbling that she hasn't been doing the basic work expected of her since she joined the magazine. The artwork, created by illustrator Isabelle Brourman, will appear in the print edition coming out on Dec. 2.

So far, the drawing has not yet been shared publicly, and it's not even clear whether any version of it has been shown internally to Vanity Fair employees. The Status newsletter cited several sources familiar with the matter saying that the abstract nude portrait will run in the Dec. 2 print issue.

Nude Olivia

However, Status didn't provide further details. The sketch was commissioned months before the recent allegations involving the 32-year-old writer came to light, according to Status. Brourman had previously worked with Nuzzi during her time at New York Magazine — a role she left shortly after it was revealed that she had a "sexting" relationship with then-presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The decision to feature the abstract portrait in Vanity Fair's high-profile Hollywood issue has stirred even more frustration inside the magazine, coming at a time when the company is already trying to manage the backlash surrounding Nuzzi's latest scandals.

According to staff members who spoke to Status, many inside the newsroom are increasingly upset over what they describe as Nuzzi's minimal contributions.

They claim she has skipped regular meetings and hasn't submitted work she was assigned to complete.

Two employees also told the outlet that she failed to finish another editing project for the very same issue, forcing other staffers to rush and fill in the gaps as the magazine scrambled to close one of its most closely watched editions of the year.

The controversy has created immediate pressure on Vanity Fair's new editorial director, Mark Guiducci.

Guiducci, who stepped into the role in June, has already spoken to staff at least twice since the allegations against Nuzzi resurfaced, according to the Status report. During a team meeting on Thursday, he reassured employees by sharing how he first came to know Nuzzi and attempted to ease tensions inside the newsroom.

Internal Turbulence

Guiducci also reportedly played down the accusations, saying they are "difficult to investigate because they occurred while she was employed elsewhere," Status noted. In an effort to show transparency and make himself more accessible, Guiducci gave staff his personal cellphone number and encouraged anyone with concerns to contact him directly.

Despite making efforts to pacify the situation, some Vanity Fair staffers remain doubtful that Nuzzi can continue in her editing role when she's delivered very little work while creating significant turmoil, Status reported.

Nuzzi isn't a full-time Condé Nast employee but rather works under contract, which means she isn't required to come into the office or follow the same HR rules as other staff. Several employees say that this special arrangement has only amplified resentment — especially as they deal with the backlash attached to her hiring.

Last week, a Vanity Fair spokesperson revealed that the magazine is reconsidering its decision to bring Nuzzi on board as more damaging allegations emerge from her ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza. He claims she also had an affair with former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford during the 2020 presidential race.

"We were caught off guard ... and we are looking at all the facts," the spokesperson told Status.

Lizza made the new accusations in a two-part newsletter release after Vanity Fair ran a promotional excerpt from Nuzzi's upcoming memoir, "American Canto", which details her previous sexting relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Lizza — a former Politico reporter who broke up with Nuzzi after the RFK Jr. scandal — says more revelations are coming.

The stream of accusations has consumed media chatter for nearly two weeks, leaving Vanity Fair struggling to manage the situation.

Sources told Status that Guiducci has privately sought advice from Condé Nast's chief content officer, Anna Wintour, who is known for guiding top editors through crises.

It's still unclear what Wintour or Condé CEO Roger Lynch think of the controversy. But industry observers told Status that it's unlikely either leader would allow a scandal to drag on if it threatens the company's reputation.