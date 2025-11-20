Olivia Nuzzi Aspired to be a Pop-Star and Even Recorded a Song 'Jailbait' Before RFK Jr. and Mark Sanford Scandals Changed Her Life

Long before she was secretly sexting with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and sleeping with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, disgraced ex-political reporter Olivia Nuzzi was apparently a 16-year-old wannabe pop singer, who was performing songs about being "jailbait" and "craving sin."

"Bad things happen when you hear my name / Deny your attraction, but I've got no shame / Sixteen will get you 20 — I've got you locked for life," "Livvy" sings on the Lady Gaga-esque track "Jailbait." A resurfaced Myspace page from 2009 — which a source says belonged to Nuzzi — features a brunette "Livvy" posing in a purple tank dress, thigh-high boots, and a thin headband.

Changing Dreams

Another photo, posted in 2010 on PopJustice.com, shows the teenager wearing a lacy top that reveals her bra while she poses with a pair of handcuffs. "The day that Madonna released 'Erotica' ... The day that Freddie Mercury sang his last note ... The day that Britney Spears told you to hit it one more time ... The day that Pamela Anderson was introduced to silicone ... was the day that Livvy was born," the page says.

"Livvy is the future, and Livvy is the past. Preparing to dominate the world and show you the way a pop object lives. Livvy has no off switch, and life is a performance in her eyes."

A spokesperson for Nuzzi said, "This was a satirical prank from when Olivia was a child actor and was never meant to be taken seriously."

The former New York Magazine journalist shot into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons last year, after reports surfaced claiming she'd been having an online affair with the married Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — who, according to her, used to call her "Livvy."

The two first met when she interviewed him for a New York Magazine profile during his 2023–2024 presidential run.

Kennedy has publicly denied any relationship with Nuzzi.

Opening Her Heart Out

Nuzzi is set to spill the details of her year-long flirtatious correspondence with the man she nicknames "The Politician," along with stories from her career covering Washington, in her upcoming book American Canto. The memoir will be released on December 2 by Avid Reader Press.

A preview of the book was published on Monday by Vanity Fair, where she now works.

"I'm not your girlfriend / Not the girl next door / Not your girlfriend / I'll give you just enough and leave you wanting more ...," Livvy vows in the song "Jailbait."

"Craving sin / We walk a fine line / A game I'll win / That word I define / A teenage queen right in front of you. Illegal drink / Killer to pursue.

"They call me jail bait," she whispers at the end of the song.

According to a 2010 story on the music site PopJustice.com, Livvy described the song as being "about the role of the underaged, hyper-sexualized girl in society. That girl who takes half naked photos of herself in the mirror with her camera phone. It's about pornographic ideals infiltrating our collective consciousness — this obsession with youth and beauty. I'm not saying that any of this is wrong, I'm simply stating that it is. This song is me coming to a societal realization."

At the time of her alleged affair with Kennedy, Nuzzi was engaged to fellow political reporter Ryan Lizza.

This week, Lizza shared in a Substack article titled "Part 1: How I Found Out" that Nuzzi also reportedly "slept with" former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford, 65, back in 2020 while they were dating.

A decade earlier, Nuzzi had a relationship with former MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann, who was 55 at the time while she was around 21, a connection he previously confirmed to The Post.

According to Lizza, Olbermann financially supported Nuzzi through college, covered her rent, and provided her with luxury fashion from brands like Tom Ford, Hervé Léger, and Cartier.