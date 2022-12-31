Who is Bryan Kohberger? Criminology Student Arrested for Quadruple Idaho Murders; Had 'Weird Eating' Habits

Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old student at Washington State University, was arrested in the brutal killings of four University of Idaho college students, last month. Kohberger was taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township on Friday morning.

Kohberger is Studying Criminal Justice and Criminology

Kohberger was arrested at about 1:30 a.m in a joint operation by the FBI and local police and the FBI from his home located in the gated community of Indian Mountain Lake in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, as per the court and public records.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry told NBC News that following Kohberger's extradition the affidavit for four charges of first-degree murder will be unsealed and the first clues behind his arrest and possible motive will be shared. The alleged accused is also facing additional charges of felony burglary in Idaho, Thompson.

The outlet reported that Kohberger is a PhD student studying criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University. A school spokesperson told the outlet Kohnerger was a graduate in DeSales University's criminal justice program. Earlier, he completed his Bachelor of science in psychology at the private Catholic university in Center Valley, Pennsylvania.

"We are still looking for the weapon. I will say that we have found an Elantra," Fry said.

Kohberger Worked as a Security Officer

Fox News reported that Kohberger, who didn't have any criminal record, had worked as a "casual security officer" in the Pleasant Valley School District till August last year.

Speaking to New York Post, a former aunt of the alleged accused revealed that Kohberger had very bizarre eating habits and several dietary restrictions. "It was above and beyond being vegan. His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them. He seemed very OCD [obsessive-compulsive disorder]," the aunt told the outlet.

The four college students were identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, according to the Moscow Police Department. They were found dead from multiple stab wounds in their off-campus rental home near the campus.