Mike Pence Gets Trolled After 'Prankster' Files His Statement of Candidacy for 2024 Presidential Elections

Former U. Vice President Mike Pence was subjected to severe ridicule on social media after a "prankster" filed his statement of candidacy for the 2024 Presidential elections with the Federal Election Commission on his behalf. However, Pence's spokesperson confirmed that the former VP did not file paperwork to run for president.

Here is What Happened

A candidacy filing in Pence's name which appeared on the FEC's website on a federal holiday prompted many news outlets to run the story of the former VP joining the 2024 Presidential race.

Fox News reported that on Monday a statement of candidacy was filed on FEC website for "Mr Mike Richard Pence" at 5:12 p.m. However, the earlier FEC filings listed "Michael" as Pence's first name, not "Mike."

Soon after the reports went viral, Pence's spokesperson Devin O'Malley tweeted, "Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today."

In November Pence had hinted at a presidential run in 2024, claiming that he has been giving the decision "prayerful consideration." Appearing on ABC's "World News Tonight, Pence had said, "I think we'll have better choices in the future. For me and my family, we'll be reflecting about what our role is in that."

Social Media Reacts

Despite Pence nomination for 2024 Presidential election being nothing more than a prankster's handiwork, it certainly invited the wrath of those against the former VP.

"So #MikePence must be a bigger optimist than an out of work trombone player with a pager Mike...NOBODY'S CALLING!" tweeted a user.

"I am not a Mike Pence fan by any means, but sometimes you can accomplish just as much by losing a battle than winning. It is about the war, not the battle. I don't think anyone who runs for President actually thinks they are going to win. Well, except for Hillary. LOL" wrote another.

"Mike Pence will never wins and will never be President period. Only I'm voting Donald Trump 2024," expressed another user.

"So #MikePence declared for 2024 He must have a friend at Dominion to think he has ANY chance of winning a Republican primary," read a tweet.