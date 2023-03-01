Who is Brendan Depa? Florida Teen Who Beat Teacher Unconscious For Taking His Nintendo Switch Has Violent History; To be Tried as an Adult

Brendan Depa, the 17-year-old student who beat his teacher unconscious, will be charged as an adult. Depa's past record has revealed that he was earlier arrested on three separate occasions for battery.

Depa Was Arrested Three Times For Simple Battery

A video showing 6-foot-6-inch Depa beating the victim, Joan Naydich, a paraprofessional at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, in the school corridor had left many shocked. The disturbing video showed the victim walking down holding a black jacket in her hand when suddenly she turned around to see the 270 pound student following her. As she tried to escape, Depa suddenly flung her into the air before following which she landed on the floor unconscious.

However, this did not stop Depa from repeatedly stomping and punching the unconscious teacher. The New York Post reported that the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court ruled that Depa would be tried as an adult with aggravated battery on a school board employee.

The State Attorney's Office said that the 17-year-old "did actually and intentionally touch or strike (the victim) against the will of (her) and in doing so used a deadly weapon, and/or intentionally or knowingly caused great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement."

Claiming that it wasn't Depa's first run in with the law, Flagler Live reported that the teen, during his stay in Riverview in Hillsborough County, was arrested thrice for simple battery in 2019.

Victim Claims She Did Not Take Depa's Nintendo Switch

Claiming that she did not confiscate Depa's Nintendo Switch, Naydich, a paraprofessional, said that she is recovering from her injuries sustained during the physical assault. "I just want to set the record straight. I never took the Nintendo Switch from him. From anyone that's read or heard differently, I've been told this was unfortunately misinformation," Naydich was quoted by New York Post.

Stating that she is overwhelmed with the idea of the long fight ahead, Naydich said on her GoFundMe page, "I'm hopeful that the awareness of this incident being spread far and wide will prevent anyone else from ever dealing with the trauma, physical healing and disruption of everyday life that this has caused."

The outlet reported that Depa, who allegedly told cops he was "going to kill her" when he is released from custody, claimed that he launched the physical assault on the teacher aide after Naydich took his handheld game console during the class.