Who is Ethan Hooper? Florida Teacher Suspended After He Made White Students Act as Servants For Black Students

Ethan Hooper, a Florida teacher, was suspended after he was accused of making the white students bow down in front of black students in the classroom. Hooper was a language teacher at Howard Middle School in Orlando.

Hooper Posted the Video on His Social Media Account

New York Post reported that Hooper, a sixth-grade language teacher at Howard Middle School in Orlando, posted the video on his Tik Tok page. One of the videos showed a group of white students acting like servants in front of a group of black students. The videos were shot to honor the black students as part of the Black History Month.

Claiming that the video is being "maliciously used," Hooper said that it was done in good fun. "There was no political agenda behind it. I am deeply apologetic toward the students and parents of those involved. I am also sorry to the students who weren't involved," Hooper said. "I want to be an example for them. If this does not match up with what they viewed [of me], I am truly sorry. My heart is for my students and the parents, first and foremost."

The outlet reported that in a statement, the Orange County Public School District issued a statement saying that it will "not antstolerate the use of our children as political pawns by anyone, including a classroom teacher. Any employee who creates videos or other content with students in an effort to exploit them for political purposes will be immediately removed from the classroom, placed on administrative leave, and swift action will be taken to terminate employment."

Social Media Reacts to the Videos

The videos invited a lot of reactions from the social media users. "Ethan Hooper is dangerous and not fit to be around children. He set up a scenario that one race would be beholding to another race for sins that were committed all over the world centuries ago by all races, not just white.He hates white people and will hurt the children," wrote a user.

"Ethan Hooper a Florida black school teacher makes white students bow to black kids! The Big Guy must really be happy now! His blatant race bating racism is paying off for the democrat party!" read another tweet.

"Who TF does this miggar( Ethan Hooper), think his racist, blm a_s is making white kids bow to black students. These MOFO's and the political MOFO's promoting this SH_T had better be prepared when they get what they're asking for! Jus sayin!" opined another user.