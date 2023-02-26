'Confused' Joe Biden Says 'Who is Zooming Who' When Asked About East Palestine Visit? Doesn't Recall Speaking With Mayor

U.S. President Joe Biden was caught in an awkward moment when he was seen getting confused about 'Zoom' while revealing that he has no plans to visit East Palestine, Ohio.

"Who is Zooming Who?"

The exchange took place on Friday evening while Biden was leaving the White House to go to his Wilmington, Delaware, residence. On being asked if he was planning to travel to East Palestine, Ohio, Biden was seen struggling to find the words.

"At this point, I'm not. I did a whole video, I mean, um, what the hell, on..." Biden said as he struggled to find his next words. After a reporter pointed, "Zoom?" Biden continued, "Zoom!" All I can think of every time I think of Zoom is that song in my generation, 'Who's Zooming who?" Biden said.

During an interview Biden was seen getting confused about having a talk with the Mayor of East Palestine following the toxic train derailment. During an interview with ABC News, Biden was seen getting visibly angry after host David Muir asked if has plans to visit East Palestine orhas spoken with the mayor yet?

"I can't recall that - I don't think I've talked to the mayor," Biden responded. "I've talked to everyone else there and, in multiple times, talked about the senators, but both governors, I've talked to everyone that there is to talk to. And we made it clear that everything is available."

Social Media Reacts

The viral video clips generated a lot of reactions from social media users about the US President whose mental health has been under scrutiny for a long time now. "Joe Biden: I'm not going to East Palestine but I did a Zoom Call with my team when they were there. Pardon my language but what the F?" wrote a user.

"I'm so glad that Joe Biden, the undisputed worst president in American history showed the people of East Palestine he really cares about them by having a zoom meeting. What an insufferable douche bag," wrote another.

"Bidens team went there. Biden did a zoom call with his team there, and that is about as good as it'll get for EP. Thank goodness a former president showed up and looked more like a real president," expressed a user.