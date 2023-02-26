Young Indian Cop Collapses, Dies Suddenly While Exercising at Gym; Heart Attack Caused by Covid-19 Vaccine?

Disturbing footage of a 24-year-old Indian cop suffering a fatal heart attack while exercising in a gym has caused panic on social media. The cop, identified as Vishal, was seen coughing second before collapsing suddenly in a gym located in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh.

Cop Was Performing Push Ups in the Gym

The footage, shot on the gym's surveillance camera, shows Vishal working out in the gym at around 8.00 PM local time. After completing a set of push-ups Vishal is seen taking a small break before he moves to another area. He is then seen coughing as he leans forward. Seconds later he collapses on the floor as others rush to his aid. The cop was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, NDTV reported.

It may be recalled that an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had claimed that post Covid an increase in the death rates due to heart disease, particularly among younger adults has been observed in the country.

Rebecca C. Woodruff, an epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and lead author of the study, which was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022, claimed that the data found that heart disease death rates increased across adults in all age groups, sex, race and ethnicity groups, particularly among younger adults and non-Hispanic Black adults.

"The increases in death rates from heart disease in 2020 represented about 5 years of lost progress among adults nationwide and about 10 years of lost progress among younger adults and non-Hispanic Black adults," said Woodruff.

Panic on Social Media

As the recent video went viral social media was abuzz with conspiracy theories as users linked the sudden heart attacks with Covid-19 vaccines. "In the US, since the Covid vaccines rolled out the death rate among 25-44 year olds from heart attack immediately increased by 30%. And that's JUST 25-44 year olds," tweeted a user.

"The vaccine is the virus, or the dna altering blood clotting heart attack inducing excuse for legalized genocide of certain individuals," wrote another user.

"It was the vaccine. No doubt. The same thing happened to a good friend of mine. He didn't get hit on a football field. But he's young, had a heart attack and his doctor actually said it was because of the Covid vaccine. Wake up people. This is not a conspiracy. It's the truth," read another tweet.

"Why this (Heart Attack) is Happening to all youngsters only after taking DOSES of COVID Vaccine. There is something that needs to be analyzed please. Remember Each and Everyone is at the threat or sudden Death like this if this is not investigated soon," opined a user.