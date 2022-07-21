Hunter Biden Could Be Charged With Tax Violations; Delaware Prosecutors Also Consider Charging President's Son For Making a False Statement to Buy Gun

The Federal investigations against Hunter Biden's business dealings and possessing a firearm have reached a critical juncture, according to a report. Investigators are now considering charging President Joe Biden's son over tax violations or for making a false statement to purchase a firearm.

The Justice Department investigation initially focused on Hunter Biden's financial and business activities in foreign countries dating to when Joe Biden was vice president, according to a report.

But investigators have examined a swath of broader conduct, including whether Hunter Biden and associates violated money laundering, campaign finance, tax and foreign lobbying laws, as well as whether Hunter Biden broke federal firearm and other regulations, reported CNN citing multiple sources.

Gun-Related Or Tax Charges Against Hunter

But at the final leg of the probe, investigators are now focused on gun-related or tax charges.

So far, investigators are considering charging Biden, who is said to be aware of his son's overseas business dealings.

Meanwhile, some guidelines of the Justice Department are also in focus that state that prosecutors avoid bringing politically sensitive cases within 60 days of an election but it's an unwritten rule.

Drug Abuse Could Weak Case

But these rules do not apply in the current issue as Biden isn't on the ballot in the midterms. Hunter will be a top target of Republicans if they retake the House in November, according to the Republican leaders.

Officials are also weighing the possibility that Hunter's drug addiction could weaken the case if charges are related to making false statements while buying a gun. Prosecutors believe that Hunter could argue that he was not aware of his actions as he was high on drugs.

The FBI and IRS' criminal division are among the agencies who have been involved in moving the investigations and there have also been discussions over whether his past drug abuse could weaken their case, according to CNN.

