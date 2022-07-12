Hunter Biden's Payments to Ukrainian Woman Linked to Eastern European Prostitution Ring Was Flagged by Bank: Report

Hunter Biden's payments to a Ukrainian woman linked to an Eastern European trafficking and prostitution ring was flagged by JP Morgan Chase in 2018 in a report filed with the federal government, according to a new report. According to the documents, prosecutors now have a case for federal prostitution against Hunter Biden.

Texts and videos show that Hunter Biden spent a whopping $30,000 on escorts and hookers over a five-month period. Many of these payments to escorts were linked to ".ru" Russian email addresses, who worked with a "model agency" called UberGFE between November 2018 and March 2019, the Washington Examiner previously reported.

Shocking Revelations

Hunter Biden may be in bigger trouble than he thinks. According to a new report, President Joe Biden's son sent cheques to a Ukrainian woman whose transactions were flagged by banks.

According to a Daily Mail report, JP Morgan Chase filed a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) in late 2018 in which it named an UberGFE escort Ekaterina Moreva, who lives in both Florida and New York, received tens of thousands of dollars from Hunter's company and other escorts with whom Hunter had sex with.

This comes just a day after Hunter claimed to his family members that he was broke during that time, but he was able to make payments to the escorts thanks to his father committing to wiring him a total of $100,000 to help pay his bills from December 2018 through January 2019.

Additionally, texts from Hunter's iPhone show him paying checks for escorts provided by Moreva, whose website advertises a "girlfriend experience" with prostitutes as young as 20, while passing them off as medical services. Just hours after receiving thousands of dollars from his father, Hunter received some of his hooker payments.

Videos and images reveal Hunter helping transport those prostitutes for a wild night with him, which may be a federal felony.

The SAR, disclosed to the anti-corruption organization Marco Polo, which was also obtained by DailyMail.com, claims that Anna Dekhtiar, a "student," who lives in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, got $274,873 between November 2018 and March 2019 for "no clear, legitimate economic purpose."

According to the SAR, eight senders, including Hunter's business Owasco, P.C., sent the money. Hunter appears to have employed two of the ladies mentioned as making the significant deposits into Dekhtiar's account from text messages found on his laptop.

Some of the money was then transferred to Moreva, who helped Hunter have numerous sleazy nights with prostitutes.

Sex Addict Hunter

One depositor named in the SAR was a woman Hunter filmed on his iPhone in January 2019, claiming that he gave her $10,000 and asking if he hurt her. Another is a woman whom Hunter paid $2,400 via Venmo in October 2018 for a "art consultation" and an additional $200 for "packaging and shipment."

In Hunter's text messages with Moreva, she directs him to the website UberGFE.com, which promotes "models" in the cities of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Miami, Washington, DC, Chicago, London, and Paris who can provide clients with a "girlfriend experience."

The women are portrayed in semi-naked or tiny underwear on the website.

Some of the women Hunter hired through Moreva have Ukrainian names, according to the website, which claims to have employees there. On its website, UberGFE claims to support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and offers cryptocurrency addresses for users to donate to purportedly charity organizations.

Hunter emailed Moreva pictures proving that he had written cheques to prostitutes for thousands of dollars from the joint account he held with his ex-wife Kathleen who divorced him in n 2017.

Dekhtiar received $274,873 from eight bank accounts between November 2018 and March 2019, one of which was connected to Hunter Biden's business Owasco PC, for "no clear, legitimate economic purpose," per the SAR.

According to a report published by the New York Post on Sunday, JP Morgan Chase filed a second SAR that raised concerns about payments Hunter made from his company, Owasco PC, to people who had connections to the " adult entertainment industry and potential association with prostitution [or who] were listed in prior SAR filings related to human trafficking."

The release of the suspicious activity report, or SAR, comes after top Republican senators demanded that the Department of Justice in a letter Thursday investigate Joe Biden's apparently unwitting financing of his son's participation in the Eastern European escort ring.

In a letter sent on Thursday, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) urged that the Justice Department look into Joe Biden's ostensibly accidental sponsorship of his son's participation in the UberGFE escort ring.

In a 2020 report, the two Republican senators said that Hunter Biden had "thousands of dollars" to individuals "perhaps connected with prostitutes" or those "engaged in possible human trafficking activities."