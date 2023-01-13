Who Is Bianca Censori? Kanye West Marries Yezzy Designer and Kim Kardashian Look-Alike in Private Ceremony Two Months after Divorce

Kanye West is married! The rapper, 45, got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori in a private ceremony on Thursday, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The rapper was seen with a wedding band on his ring finger, but it is still unclear if they obtained a marriage license to bond their union, according to TMZ.

According to insiders who spoke with the website, Kanye was first seen wearing his band last week. The ring symbolizes his devotion to her after the ceremony, they said. It's unclear how long the two have been friends or a couple, but Censori started working for Kanye West's Yeezy brand in November 2020.

Married Within Two Months

Censori, who was seen dining out with West earlier this week, has a few years of experience working as an architectural designer for his Yeezy clothing line, according to her LinkedIn profile. Although she is a brunette, she recently switched to blonde locks, confusing the "Jesus Walks" rapper's fans.

On Thursday, the couple was seen traveling to the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills while wearing their brand-new rings.

The rings symbolize West's commitment to her following the intimate ceremony, according to TMZ.

Ye's surprise and secret wedding comes just two months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Kanye paid tribute to his wife last month by playing the song Censori Overload, which is a play on his "wife's" last name. "And The Bible stated, I can't have any more sex till marriage," he sang in the song, revealing that he remained celibate before getting married.

The song's opening line, "Waking up to "I can't do this anymore" text," along with the lines "I know it's because the headlines / Why she want to leave," seem to be references to his breakup with Kim.

Secretly Dating

It is not known how long Censori and the rapper have been dating but the couple was spotted together on Monday dining out at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. Kanye, who officially changed his name to Ye, cut a relaxed figure in denim pants and a green bomber jacket. A baseball cap was noticed on the table next to him.

He was seen eating and conversing with his new "wife" while sporting a neatly manicured beard for the excursion.

Censori, who just turned her brown hair platinum blonde, looked stylish with a patterned green shirt and slicked-back haircut.

Australian businesswoman Censori was raised in Melbourne and graduated from the university there with a degree in architecture.

She founded Nylon's Jewellery, her own jewelry business, while she was still a student. Before realizing they could open a store, she and her friend Irene started the business by making chokers and bracelets using Swarovski crystals for friends and family.

After that, she went on to get a Master's between 2019 and 2020 before relocating to Los Angeles where she obtained the Yeezy position.

The couple's marriage follows the November settlement of West's divorce from Kardashian. Kardashian and West got married in a grand ceremony in Florence in 2014 after three years of courtship.

Kardashian hasn't officially addressed Kanye's recent marriage, but on Friday she released a slew of cryptic quotes. "I'm really in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say. Just much to do," she wrote on Instagram.

"Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into a goat. Keep doing you," she later added.

"People who want to see you win will help you win. Remember that," Kardashian wrote in her final post.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The former couple shares four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three. The couple's divorce was finally finalized after more than a year and numerous venomous Instagram rants from Kanye that exposed their custody dispute and behind-the-scenes drama.

Meanwhile, West, a multi-Grammy winner, has largely remained under the radar since launching many anti-Semitic rants last year.

After tweeting in October that he intended to "go death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," West's career took a nosedive. He defended his remarks after facing criticism and intensified anti-Semitic stereotypes.