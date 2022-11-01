Kanye West Gets into Heated Argument with Parent During Son Saint's Soccer Game Before Storming off Field [WATCH]

Kanye West's fights are not restricted to social media only, as the embattled rapper was caught on camera getting into a heated argument with a parent during his son Saint's soccer game and ended up storming off the field. West was seen getting into a heated argument with the unnamed parent over the weekend in Los Angeles.

This comes as West continues to face public backlash and professional repercussions for his onslaught of anti-Semitic remarks, which has seen major brands dropping him over the past week. Last week, West, who is now known as Ye, was escorted out of Skechers headquarters after the rapper showed up announced.

Losing His Temper Again

In the video obtained by TMZ, the controversial rapper, 45, can be seen having a heated argument with an unnamed spectator on the sidelines of the six-year-old Saint's game. His ex-wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he also shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3, was also at the game, but she was surrounded by security and didn't appear to interact with West at the event.

Kardashian can be seen sitting nearby in a lawn chair, while West stood around 30 feet away and was waving his arms in frustration.

The "Heartless" singer then soon storms off the field after another woman, who appeared to be a family member, approached her.

According to a witness who spoke to the publication, West returned to the game a few minutes later after cooling off, and the rest of the game went off without a hitch. According to the publication, Kardashian, 42, and West did not interact throughout their son's sporting event.

Facing the Heat

West has become a permanent media fixture in recent months as he continues to promote antisemitic views on social media. As a result, he has lost hordes of money and brand deals. The rapper's wax figure has been taken out of Madame Tussauds London as he falls from grace and has been the target of a satirical Saturday Night Live parody.

During a Piers Morgan interview a few weeks back, West doubled down on his series of anti-Semitic threats. The 57-year-old British presenter asked as to whether West thought back on a specific tweet in which he vowed to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." West told Morgan that he "absolutely not" regrets the statement.

"You should be," Morgan responded, slamming West for his insensitivity.

The past month has been particularly turbulent for West. He has been receiving backlash for debuting "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show in Paris, and has continued with his ongoing anti-Semitic comments and lies about the death of George Floyd.

He has since apologized multiple times.

"I'm sorry for hurting you as a Jewish person," Ye said in an interview on the Lex Fridman Podcast, which aired on October 24. "I'm sorry for the way that made you feel. And I'm sorry for the entire population of a race that I feel is actually my brothers."

However, that hasn't helped much. He lost a string of commercial agreements, including those with GAP, Balenciaga, and Adidas, who fired him from his roles as a partner, the rapper's Yeezy shoe brand's manufacturer, and distributor.

In addition, the family of George Floyd has filed a $250 million lawsuit against him in retaliation for his slanderous statement that Floyd actually died from fentanyl overdose and was not killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.