Kanye West Dubbed Nazi After He Openly Expresses His Admiration for Hitler, Parler Calls Off Deal With Rapper

Hours after Kanye West expressed his anti-Semitic views, Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, called off the deal with the rapper citing "mutual agreement". The announcement came soon after Ye's controversial Infowar interview with Alex Jones.

Ye Claims Hitler Made Highways, Invented Microphone

Dressed in gloves and a black ski mask with a zipper zipped down over his face, the rapper who legally changed his name to Ye expressed his admiration for dead Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and Nazis.

Responding to Jones remarks "You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi, you don't deserve to be called that and demonized," Ye responded by praising the dreaded Nazi leader. "Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. I love everyone," said Ye adding on to his anti-Semitic views, "The Jewish people are not going to tell me, you know, you can love us and you can love what we're doing to you with the contracts and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography."

Falsely crediting Hitler with "invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician" Ye said, "You can't say out loud that this person never did anything good, and I'm done with that, I'm done with the classifications, and every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Parler Issues Statement Following Interview

Soon after Ye's appearance Parlement announced the break off of the deal through a social media post.

"In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November," read the post.

Post interview many social media users questioned if Ye was a Nazi given his open admiration about them and their dead leader. "Kanye admitted on Alex Jones' show today that he admires Hitler and the Nazis. So, now, it's clear that not only is Kanye West a Nazi, but anyone who still supports him is," tweeted a user.

"It's not what Kanye West says that scares me. It's that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says "I love Hitler" should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period)," expressed another user.