Who is Bella Davis? 'Suicide Squad' Star Joel Kinnaman Accused of Raping Swedish Model; Under Investigation

'Suicide Squad' star Joel Kinnaman is being investigated in Sweden for allegedly raping a model, it has been revealed. Bella Davis, 28, claims Kinnaman, 41, raped her twice in a hotel room in New York back in 2018. Following that, the public prosecutor announced on Wednesday that they were investigating the allegation against Kinnaman, TMZ reported.

However, Kinnaman has denied the allegations claiming that the accusations come from an obsessed woman who is trying to seek revenge over a restraining order. Davis on the other hand told DailyMail.com that she is "thankful" that Swedish authorities are taking her complaint seriously.

Blame Game

Kinnaman said that the accusations are baseless and claims that he and Davis had a consensual fling and now he is being made a victim of an attempt by the Swedish model to extort him for money and Hollywood connections. The actor's legal team too has claimed Davis' allegations as an attempt to extort money from Kinnaman.

A representative for Kinnaman said that the actor has also filed a police complaint against Davis in Sweden and that he "will be cooperating with police to clear his name."

The legal team told the New York Post that Davis only stepped forward with the accusation after Kinnaman had gone to the police himself and got the restraining order. "It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint," his attorney Patricia Glaser said.

Davis reportedly has also handed recordings and photo evidence to police. Accordingt o the Daily Mail, Davis said that Kinneman filed for a restraining order the same day that she refused to agree to sign a confidentiality agreement.

"Now I leave it in the cops' hands," she said. "And I'm super happy and thankful they are taking my case seriously."

Part of Conspiracy?

It is not known if Davis' claims are true but the allegations definitely is damaging for Kinnaman. A few days back, Kinnaman had claimed in a lengthy Instagram post that he was being extorted by model Gabriella Magnusson, who goes by the name Bella Davis.

He also mentioned that Davis got obsessive with him after a consensual sexual relationship and was trying to extort him for money to be part of a Sports Illustrated photo shoot.

Following that, Kinnaman got a temporary restraining order last Friday and the investigation was launched just days after that.

According to Kinnaman, the pair met up and had sex in November 2018. Kinnaman was single at that time. A month later, they met again and had sex but didn't spend the night together because he had work early the next day, he wrote. "The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely," he wrote.

Kinnaman was again contacted by Davis in 2019 and 2020 wherein she asked him to meet up. However, Kinnaman declined by not responding as he was already in a relationship at that time. After "increasingly obsessive communication" he tried to cut it off, according to the actor's post.

"Recently, Bella resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me â€” including that I had sex with her against her will â€” unless I capitulated to her demands," he claimed.

After the temporary restraining order, Davis told E! News that she never threatened Kinnaman or asked money from him. The actor "should have an Oscar for how he's writing and acting," she said, according to the outlet.

The model also claimed that Kinnaman "bagged [sic] for forgiveness" on Zoom before he then took out the restraining order after she refused to sign an NDA.

Virpi Alajarva, chamber prosecutor at the Public Prosecutor's Office in SkÃ¶vde, released a statement on Wednesday saying that the rape investigation was in the "early stages."

"Further investigation is needed before it is possible to have an idea of â€‹â€‹what may have happened. At the moment, the criminal classification is rape," the prosecutor said.

While the alleged rape took place in New York, Swedish law may mean the case can be prosecuted in the Nordic country.

Its criminal code states that someone can be convicted in a Swedish court, if the crime was committed outside of the country but by a Swedish citizen.

Kinnaman announced in early 2021 that he was engaged to his 26-year-old Swedish-Australian model fiancee Kelly Gale.