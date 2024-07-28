Who Is Barbara Butch? Woman Who Played Jesus Christ in 'Last Supper' Parody at Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony is DJ and Self-Described 'Love Activist'

The woman at the center of the controversial performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony has been identified as Barbara Butch, a DJ, producer, and self-described "love activist." Some Christians expressed their displeasure over the stunt, which was a parody of the Last Supper.

The iconic painting is famous biblical scene depicting Jesus Christ and his twelve apostles sharing their final meal before the crucifixion. The artistic interpretation at the Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony featured a group of drag queens, dancers, a transgender model, and French actor and singer Philippe Katerine, leading some to accuse the organizers of creating a "woke" parody of Leonardo da Vinci's iconic painting.

In the Line of Fire

Models, dancers, fashion icons, and drag queens from the host nation France participated in the scene, gathering on a bridge over the capital's river around a table that also served as a catwalk.

At the center was Barbara, who wore a halo-style crown and a fitted blue and silver outfit as she stood in front of her DJ equipment, surrounded by several drag queens and dozens of dancers and performers.

A fashion show featuring clothing by some of France's most promising young designers took center stage, with those seated on either side performing sleek choreography.

One of the most impressive pieces was the crown worn by Barbara, which was a custom-made headset that incorporated a pair of headphones.

The piece was created by multidisciplinary artist Flavio Juan Nunez and designer Laurent Tijou.

According to an Instagram post by Barbara, it was made from natural silver chromed leather, wood, and Swarovski crystals. In the post, she mentioned that the tableau was designed to "celebrate love, inclusivity, and diversity through music and dance to unite all of us."

However, while the performance had its fans, it also divided opinions, with some organizations publicly criticizing the segment.

Multifaceted but Facing the Heat

Among the critics was the Catholic Church in France, with the Conference of French Bishops releasing a statement saying, "This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore."

Marion Maréchal, a practicing Catholic, took to X, saying: "To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation."

However, the performers have fans as well as critics. Butch, who was at the center of the performance, has over 70,000 followers on Instagram.

In a post about the segment, she shared a photo of herself in her costume and wrote: "Hi, my name is Barbara Butch. I'm a love activist, DJ, and producer based in Paris."

"My aim is to unite people, gather humans & share love through music for all of Us to dance & make our hearts beat at unison! Music sounds better with all of Us!"

Besides her work in music, Barbara (also known as Leslie Barbara Butch) is an activist for various causes, including lesbian rights and fat acceptance. As part of her efforts in fat acceptance, she created the short film "Extra Large."

In 2020, she posed naked on the cover of the French cultural magazine Télérama, with the cover line reading, "But why do we reject fat people?"

Her work has been recognized by the French Association of LGBTI Journalists, and she was honored with the Out d'or 2021 (LGBTI Personality of the Year) award.

The Parisian-born personality, who used to perform under the name "Scratcheuse de gazon" before returning to her given name, reportedly started her DJ career in Montpellier, where she played in bars.

She continued her career by moving back to Paris in 2008, where she worked at venues including La Machine du Moulin Rouge and Rosa Bonheur, among others.

Barbara has also appeared on television, as a guest celebrity judge in 2023 on the French reality series "Drag Race France."