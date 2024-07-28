Paris 2024: US Tech Company Severs Ties With Olympics as It Pulls All Ads after Controversy Over 'Last Supper' During Opening Ceremony

A tech company withdrew its Olympic advertising after drag queens performed what appeared to be a parody of the "Last Supper" at the 2024 Paris opening ceremony. The Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology company C Spire said on Saturday that it had severed ties with the games, just hours after the show that caused worldwide outrage.

"We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics. C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics," the company posted on X. C Spire declined to disclose the type of advertisements that were withdrawn or how much they had spent to participate in the Olympics.

No Ties With the Olympics

Company President and CEO Suzy Hays said, "C Spire is supportive of our athletes who have worked so hard to be a part of the Olympics. However, we will not be a part of the offensive and unacceptable mockery of the Last Supper, which is why we're pulling our advertising from the Olympics."

The controversial performance took place at the beginning of an impromptu fashion show across the Debilyl Bridge, with the Eiffel Tower and Seine clearly visible.

Three French drag queens, along with other elaborately dressed dancers, started the performance by standing in line at the base of the runway, which resembled a long table, in a scene that appeared to evoke Leonardo da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

In the center was a woman adorned in elaborate clothing and a large silver headdress that looked like a halo from traditional paintings of Jesus. She smiled and formed a heart shape with her hands while her fellow performers gazed at the camera, eventually launching into a coordinated dance routine.

Models then took over the stage for an impromptu fashion show, with the figures mimicking the Last Supper moving rhythmically along the edges.

The showcase evolved into a dance party, featuring Drag Race France host Nicky Doll strutting down the runway, along with contestants Paloma and Piche.

Adding to the "absurdity," a large serving tray was placed on stage, unveiling a barely dressed man painted entirely in sparkling blue, curled up inside.

Backlash Continues Despite Explanation

During a press conference on Sunday, Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony, defended the production, describing it as a symbol of "inclusion."

"Our subject was not to be subversive. We never wanted to be subversive. We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together," Jolly said.

"We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that. In France, we have freedom of creation, artistic freedom. We are lucky in France to live in a free country. I didn't have any specific messages that I wanted to deliver. In France, we are republic, we have the right to love whom we want, we have the right not to be worshippers, we have a lot of rights in France, and this is what I wanted to convey."

Despite the explanation, religious conservatives condemned the performance.

Marion Maréchal, a practicing Catholic, took to X, saying: "To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation."

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, who initially did not condemn the performance, praised C Spire's decision to withdraw their advertisements. "I am proud to see the private sector in Mississippi put their foot down," The Republican wrote on X. "God will not be mocked. C Spire drew a common-sense, appropriate line."