Luana Alonso: Glamorous Paraguayan Swimmer Retires Suddenly Aged 20 after Competing in Paris Olympics 2024

Paraguayan swimmer Luana Alonso has announced her retirement at the age of 20. The swimmer shared the news on her Instagram on Saturday morning, following her participation in the first heat of the women's 100m butterfly. The glamorous swimmer's sudden and unexpected retirement form the sport comes as a shock to millions of her fans.

Alonso, who is a college student studying in the US, had previously revealed that she hasd qualified for the Paris Games, with hundreds of people congratulating her on social media for her achievement. She finished sixth in the 100m butterfly, just 0.24 seconds behind Georgia's Ana Nizharadze, narrowly missing out on qualifying for the semi-finals.

Unexpected End to Her Career

The Paraguayan swimmer announced her retirement on Instagram on Saturday morning, writing: "It's official now! I'm retiring from swimming. Thank you all so much for the support! Sorry, Paraguay, I only have to thank you!"

After the race, the 20-year-old became emotional during an interview with Claro Sports. She explained her decision to retire, saying she was "happy" to end her professional career at the Olympics.

"I am very emotional because it was my last race. I am retiring from swimming. I have been swimming for so long, 18 years, and I have so many feelings," she told South American broadcaster Claro Sports after the event.

Producer Walter Estigarribia noted on X that the swimmer was "in tears" during the interview.

"Unfortunately, I made the decision to stop and I am happy that my last race will be at the Olympic Games."

Fans Didn't Expect Retirement

Earlier in the week, she shared a photo on her X (formerly Twitter) account with Rafael Nadal, who played alongside Carlos Alcaraz in the men's doubles on Saturday, where they won against Argentina.

Many people congratulated Alonso on social media after the announcement, but she clarified that she had made the decision to retire a long time ago.

"People, my decision was made a long time ago! It wasn't because of the games! So nothing, I just have to thank everyone who always supported me," she said, addressing questions over why she had chosen to retire today.

Alonso competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo at the age of 17.

The 20-year-old also participated in the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and the South American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, in the same year.

She attends Southern Methodist University near Dallas, Texas, and swims for the Dallas Mustangs.