Celine Dion Steals the Show with Emotional Comeback Performance in Front of Eiffel Tower at Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony

Celine Dion delivered a power-packed performance during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on Friday. The 56-year-old French-Canadian singer who is battling stiff-person syndrome, looked stunning in a sparkling silver gown as she gave an inspiring rendition of "L'Hymne à l'amour" from the Eiffel Tower's first level.

The song, originally sung by French music icon Edith Piaf, was released in 1950, and its title translates to "Hymn to Love" in English. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer appeared to be close to tears as she concluded her performance, which was met with cheers from the audience. Viewers at home were also moved by the performance.

Ailing Dion Steals the Show

This was Dion's first major live performance since she announced in 2022 that she has stiff person syndrome. According to RareDiseases.org, stiff person syndrome is a "rare acquired neurological disorder characterized by progressive muscle stiffness (rigidity) and repeated episodes of painful muscle spasms."

Just hours before appearing at the opening ceremony, Dion was swarmed by fans as she left her hotel, with police on hand to manage the crowd.

Dion's performance followed Lady Gaga, who opened the ceremony with the song "Mon Truc En Plume," or "My Thing Made of Feathers."

Lady Gaga's opening performance paid tribute to French singer Zizi Jeanmaire and her cabaret-style rendition of "Mon Truc En Plumes," which she performed on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1956.

Earlier that day, Gaga did a final dress rehearsal of the song, thrilling fans as photos circulated on social media.

The spectacular performances by Gaga and Dion confirmed the rumors that had been circulating for days about their participation in the opening ceremony.

In the days leading up to the 2024 Summer Olympics, both singers were spotted around Paris.

Dion was seen blowing kisses and expressing her appreciation to fans who had gathered near the entrance of the Royal Monceau hotel on the Champs Elysee, where Gaga was also staying.

On Wednesday, July 24, perhaps sensing that the secret was out, the "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared photos of herself visiting the Louvre.

"Every time I return to Paris, I remember there's so much beauty and joy still to experience in the world," Dion wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I love Paris, and I'm so happy to be back! Thank you to our wonderful friends at The Louvre!"

Fans Get Emotional

When asked about the rumors and Dion's social media post in an interview with France 2 TV, French President Emmanuel Macron found it difficult to keep the news of Dion's performance under wraps.

"Apparently she has arrived in Paris, it's great!" he said, attempting to be coy. "I would be immensely happy if she could be at this opening ceremony, like all our compatriots."

"I will not reveal anything, what [opening ceremony director] Thomas Jolly and all his teams have prepared," Macron remarked, before adding, "There is also a surprise."

Fans got emotional watching an ailing Dion perform. "celine got my a** crying #OpeningCeremony," wrote one fan on X.

A second wrote: "Wow Celine Dion! If you've seen her documentary, you'll know... #OpeningCeremony."

"AT LAST! Queen Celine Dion is back and she sounds fantastic! #Olympics #Opening Ceremony," wrote another.

Another user wrote: "Ok, this bit with the hot air balloon and Celine Dion is divine. #OpeningCeremony."

Dion seems to have earned a hefty amount for her Olympic appearance, with TMZ reporting that she made $2 million for her performance.

This wasn't the first time the singer has performed at an Olympic event. She sang at the opening ceremony of the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.