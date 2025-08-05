Who is Austin Robert Drummond? Accused Murderer of 4 Spotted in Tennessee as Manhunt Intensifies

The hunt for Austin Robert Drummond, 28, suspected of taking part in a horrific quadruple homicide over the weekend in Lake County, has centered on reports of sightings near Pipkin Road in Jackson. Police are investigating numerous videos posted online that show a man, believed to be Drummond, walking with a large backpack around 4:30 am.

Drummond is the alleged killer of four relatives of an abandoned infant discovered in Dyer County earlier this week. Those among killed are baby's two parents, Matthew Wilson (21) and Adrianna Williams (20), as well as Courtney Rose (38) and Braydon Williams (15), who were all family members of Drummond's girlfriend.The killings have left residents in disbelief and sparked a statewide manhunt.

Drummond, who officials say has an "extensive history of violence," is considered "armed and dangerous." An abandoned car that police believe belonged to him was found in the woods near MCO Road on Wednesday, and there are indications the car had been recently occupied. He is now wanted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)—and they are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his arrest on several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, and weapons violations.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it arrested two people connected to the manhunt described as Drummond's "associates." Giovonte Thomas, 28, and Tanaka Brown, 29. They face charges of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Brown is also charged with tampering with evidence. Although the TBI did not describe how either of these individuals aided Drummond, they emphasized the seriousness of their involvement. Thomas was in Madison County Jail on unrelated charges and will be extradited to Lake County. Brown is being held without bond at Lake County Jail.

A third man, 23-year-old Dearrah Sanders of Jackson, was also arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder on Monday. Authorities have released no details about how Sanders allegedly helped Drummond but said the arrest is related to an ongoing investigation into Drummond's escape and whereabouts.

Drummond, a convicted Vice Lords gang member, has served prison time for armed robbery, intimidation of a juror, and violent misconduct in DOC custody and is charged with attempted murder. The recent killings took place while he was out on bond for new charges filed after he had been released from prison.

Drummond appears to emerge from a barn near 700 Pipkin Road in a video circulating on social media. Every person in Jackson has been asked to be vigilant but not to approach anyone matching his profile. Sheriff Jeff Box encouraged anyone with information to come forward, saying, "Your assistance may make all the difference in providing justice."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has increased the reward for information that results in Drummond being caught to $17,500 as a manhunt remains underway. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller has urged the public for any information about him and guaranteed anonymity to anyone who has useful tips to share.