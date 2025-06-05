Mohamed Sabry Soliman: Biden-Appointed Judge Blocks Deportation of Colorado Terror Suspect's Wife and Five Children

The family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, the Colorado terror suspect, will not be deported from the United States—at least for the time being—after a judge appointed by former President Joe Biden on Wednesday put brakes on the Trump administration's efforts to immediately remove them.

Soliman's wife, Hayam Salah Alsaid Ahmed Elgamal, 41, along with their daughter Habiba Mohamed Sabry Farag Soliman, 18, two other daughters, and two sons, were all taken into custody and were set to be deported swiftly — until U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher intervened. Mohamed Soliman and his family have been staying in the United States illegally since their visa expired in March 2023.

Respite for Soliman's Family

"Defendants SHALL NOT REMOVE Hayem El Gamal and her five children from ... the United States unless and until this Court or Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit vacates this Order," Gallagher said in his ruling.

The family first came to the United States from Kuwait in August 2022, but their permission to remain in the country expired in February 2023, the Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday.

Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, applied for asylum one month after arriving in the United States and included his wife and their five children as dependents in the application, which was filed in Denver, the Department of Homeland Security said.

He was issued a work permit in March 2023, but it expired in March of this year. His asylum request remains under review.

On Tuesday, ICE took the entire family into custody, and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced that officials would investigate whether any family members were aware of Soliman's alleged plan to carry out an attack on a peaceful march supporting Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Authorities said that 12 people were injured in the antisemitic attack.

Had Sinister Plan of Mass Shooting

Soliman, who was reportedly shirtless at the time, is accused of shouting "Free Palestine" just before the harrowing incident unfolded.

Gallagher said in his ruling that the family's "deportation without process could work irreparable harm and an order must issue without notice due to the urgency this situation presents."

A court hearing regarding the family's request for a temporary restraining order is set to take place on June 13.

Gallagher was nominated to his role by former President Joe Biden and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in March 2023 with a 53-43 vote.

Soliman is currently charged with federal hate crimes and 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder. If found guilty on all charges, he could potentially spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

Soliman had been plotting the attack for over a year, intentionally postponing it until after his oldest daughter finished high school, according to the authorities.